Ian expected to strengthen into hurricane by Sunday night

Tropical Storm Ian could become a hurricane sometime tonight and then a major hurricane by Monday night or early Tuesday. Tropical storm conditions are possible in Tampa Bay by Tuesday night with hurricane conditions likely by Wednesday.
Residents are urged to finish hurricane preparations as soon as possible, making sure they have adequate supplies of fuel, food and water.
National Hurricane Center forecasters were fairly confident Sunday morning in a track that takes the center of Ian near or over western Cuba early Tuesday. However, that confidence erodes after the storm emerges into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and computer models show a significant spread in possible tracks.
Some have Ian moving over the central and western Florida panhandle and others take the storm farther into west-central Florida. The official forecast is a blend of the two possibilities. Forecasters say more adjustments in the track will likely be required in the coming days.
In the 11 a.m. discussion notes, forecasters said atmospheric and oceanic conditions over the northwestern Caribbean Sea were very conducive for significant strengthening. High oceanic heat content and low vertical wind shear conditions were likely on Ian’s current track, which supports rapid intensification during the next two to three days.
Ian could strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane within 60 hours. After that time, computer models show the storm beginning to weaken; but that’s not necessarily good news. Forecasters say Ian will likely slow down and have an expanding wind field, which gives it the potential to produce significant wind and storm surge across Florida’s west coast and panhandle.
Ian also is expected to produce heavy rainfall, flash flooding and urban flooding through mid-week across the Florida Keys, the peninsula and panhandle.
Forecasters continue to stress that the uncertainty remains high for both the long-term track and intensity forecasts. Regardless, there is a risk of dangerous storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the panhandle by the middle of the week.
Residents are urged to have their hurricane plan in place. They are asked to follow advice from local officials and to closely monitor updates to the tropical weather forecast.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, Ian was located about 265 miles south-southeast of Grand Cayman and 540 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba. Maximum sustained winds were 50 mph. It was moving west-northwest at 12 mph.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency order Friday afternoon for 24 counties including Pinellas and others in Tampa Bay and along the west coast. He expanded that order to include the entire state on Saturday afternoon.
“This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” DeSantis said in a press release. “We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”
DeSantis said residents should prepare for power outages and possible evacuations.
“Anticipate power outages,” DeSantis said. “That is something that is likely to happen with a hurricane of this magnitude.”
The Pinellas County Commission declared a local state of emergency Saturday afternoon, which is effective for seven days. The order gives County Administrator Barry Burton the authority to approve expenditures and issues special orders to ensure public safety if needed.
No evacuations have currently been ordered and no shelters are open at this time. Residents are urged to continue monitoring the storm at www.pinellascounty.org and through local news sources.
Pinellas County Emergency Management is keeping a close eye on the storm and encouraging residents and guests to do the same. Updates from county government will be posted at www.pinellascounty.org, on Facebook @PinellasCountyNews and Twitter @PinellasCoNews.
The county opened its information center on Saturday. Citizens can call 727-464-4333 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. to get information on hurricane preparedness. Residents who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the center using online chat at www.bit.ly/PinellasChat.
Pinellas County Public Works has begun checking and preparing the county’s stormwater drainage system to reduce the risk of flooding. Residents are advised to inspect and clear their gutters and nearby storm drain inlets of debris to help prevent flooding.
Limited flash and urban flooding is possible with rainfall across the Florida Keys and Florida peninsula through mid next week.
Residents should stay informed by signing up at Alert Pinellas. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/alertpinellas and download the new Ready Pinellas app in the App Store or Google Play store for real-time storm updates.
Residents also should monitor local news media, National Weather Service, www.pinellascounty.org, Facebook @PinellasCountyNews and Twitter @PinellasCoNews.
Review tips and planning tools in the 2022 All Hazards Preparedness Guide online at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency.
Pinellas County updated evacuation zones for the 2022 hurricane season. Check your evacuation zone one of the following ways:
• Visit storm.pinellascounty.org.
• Download the Ready Pinellas app.
• Call 727-453-3150 from a landline; enter 10-digit home phone number.
Residents also are encouraged to:
• Review disaster plans.
• Purchase necessary items to complete survival kit now.
• Prepare kit and gather important papers.
• Review checklist online at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/prepareahead.htm,
• Download a registration form for pet shelters now by visiting www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/petpreparedness.
Download a registration form for special needs shelters now by visiting https://www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/specialneeds.htm#register.
The county is opening sandbag distribution locations on Sunday and Monday for unincorporated Pinellas residents to help them prepare for potential flooding from increased rainfall.
The following locations will be open from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. or as long as supplies last:
• John Chesnut Sr. Park: 2200 East Lake Road in Palm Harbor
• Walsingham Park: 12615 102nd Ave, Seminole
• Lealman Exchange, 5175 45th St N, St. Petersburg
Sandbags are limited to 20 per person — materials will be supplied, shovels will be available.
John Chesnut and Walsingham Park will be closed Sunday and Monday except for sandbag operations.
City residents can check with their cities about other sandbag availability.
Sandbags are only recommended for residents who may experience minor flooding from rainfall. Sandbags are not recommended for storm surge from the bay or tidal waters. #GetReadyPinellas #TSIan #PCIan
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.