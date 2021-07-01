Pinellas County in Tropical Storm Elsa’s long-range forecast cone

Pinellas County residents are advised to keep a close eye on the weather in the coming days. If the long-range forecast holds true for Tropical Storm Elsa, the Fourth of July holiday could be wet and windy.
The fifth Tropical Storm of the 2021 Atlantic tropical season formed in the early morning hours July 1 about 865 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands.
The Florida Keys north to Tampa Bay are in the long-range forecast cone with tropical storm conditions possible in Pinellas just in time for the Independence Day holiday.
In the 11 a.m. discussion from the National Hurricane Center, forecasters say a risk of storm surge, wind and rainfall is possible in the Florida Keys and portions of southern Florida early next week. However, forecasters noted that the forecast uncertainty remains “larger than usual due to Elsa’s potential interaction with the Greater Antilles this weekend.”
Pinellas County Emergency Management says regardless of Elsa’s eventual track, high winds, rain, flooding or storm surge could affect Pinellas. Residents are advised to monitor local weather sources.
The county’s Information Center is open for preparedness questions from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday. Call 727-464-4333. Residents who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the CIC via online chat at www.bit.ly/PinellasChat. Web updates will be posted at www.pinellascounty.org.
At 11 a.m., Elsa was located about 680 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands moving west at 28 mph. Maximum sustained winds were 45 mph and strengthening was forecast during the next 48 hours.
The storm was expected to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or southern Leeward Islands on Friday, and move near the coast of eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night. It is then forecast to move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday before moving near eastern Cuba on Sunday.
Computer models tracking Elsa’s path are divided with some showing it moving west-northwestward and others taking it on a more eastward trajectory. The intensity forecast also is uncertain due to possible land interactions and disagreements among the models about potential environmental conditions.
Still, officials encourage residents to be prepared for any threatening weather during hurricane season which lasts until Nov. 30.
For preparedness information, visit www.pinellascounty.org/resident/disasters.htm.
Revised to add information from Pinellas Count.