CLEARWATER — Forward Pinellas is looking to the future as work continues to develop a long-range plan for transportation needs through the year 2045.
Forward Pinellas is the county’s land use and planning agency, which combines the functions of the planning council and metropolitan planning organization.
The county is projected to add more than 63,000 people and 49,000 new jobs by 2040. Forward Pinellas is working on a plan, called Advantage Pinellas, which combines the 2045 long-range transportation plan with a bicycle-pedestrian master plan. It is the first countywide transportation plan developed since the merger of the MPO and PPC.
As part of the plan development, staff has been doing a lot of public outreach including online surveys to gauge preferences and interests.
Planning Manager Chelsea Favero revealed the results of the latest online survey during Forward Pinellas’ Sept. 11 meeting. She said staff was pleased with the number of participants — 4,817, which resulted in 5,058 comments and 171,661 “data points.”
Trails were the No. 1 priority for bicycle and pedestrian improvements, followed by enhanced crosswalks, protected bike lanes and sidewalks. Bike lanes came in last.
On the question about bus service, participants picked weekend service as the No. 1 priority, followed by more frequent bus service and late night service. Dedicated bus lanes were the least attractive option.
In the category of emerging solutions, traffic signal timing was by far the preferred option. Waterborne transit came in second, followed by elevated transit. Not many picked automated vehicles or micro mobility scooters as ways to improve transportation.
More participants, nearly 2,500, picked regional rail service as a good option as compared to local rail service, although more than 2,000 did pick local rail service. Fewer, about 500, chose regional service as the least popular option compared to about 700 for local transit.
In the category for streets and highways, the top choice was to maintain existing roads, followed by intersection improvements and interchanges. The least popular choices were widening existing roadways and toll roads.
Participants were asked what areas they would invest in if given the choice. The majority, 10,561, said streets and highways. The next highest was rail service with 8,531 choosing to spend money in that category. Another 8,088 would spend money on bicycle and pedestrian improvements.
The next highest number, 6,750, advocated investing in the area of transportation technology. Another 4,362 say they are willing to spend money on bus service and 3,926 on bus rapid transit.
Favero said the results of the survey show, “People want us to invest in different types of transportation not just widening roads.”
Staff is currently assessing funding potentials for future projects. Another focus group will be convened in October to discuss the plan.
Forward Pinellas is expected to adopt the Advantage Pinellas Plan in November.
Pinellas County government, Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority and Forward Pinellas is working together on a goal is to better connect people with jobs, training and affordable housing. Advantage Pinellas is one part of achieving that goal.
Call for projects
Forward Pinellas provides competitive grants to local municipalities and government partners and is soliciting applications for three programs.
Up to $100,000 will be available in fiscal year 2021 for Complete Streets planning projects and up to $1 million for construction.
Money also is available for transportation alternatives, which is a federal funding program, to be used for pedestrian and bicycle projects as well as infrastructure to improve non-driver access to transit.
Planning & Placemaker grants are available to help local governments implement the Planning & Urban Design Principles of the Countywide Plan. For FY 2020, $100,000 will be available.
The call for projects will be released this month and applications will be due in December.
