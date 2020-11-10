Tropical storm warning issued for Florida west coast including Pinellas County

Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Periods of rain...which will be heavy at times in the morning. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with periods of rain. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.