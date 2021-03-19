Pinellas County to honor two legal titans

LARGO — Pinellas County commissioners agreed to waive their rules and take votes on requests to rename county property in honor of two men who have made a difference in the county’s justice system.
The first request received on Dec. 3, 2020 was from the Fred G. Minnis Sr. Bar Association. The association wanted to recognize the “life, legacy and impact” of Minnis by naming a county courthouse or the law library in his honor.
“Mr. Minnis is deserving of this honor because of his lifetime of service to the legal profession, to the community and to the pursuit of justice of all,” the letter said.
The second request from Speaker of the House Chris Sprowls was received Jan.6. Sprowls asked that the county name the Pinellas County Justice Center on 49th Street in Clearwater after the late Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney Bernie McCabe, who died Jan. 1.
Commissioners discussed the two requests, as well as the honorary and philanthropic naming rights policies at a regular meeting on Feb. 9 and again during a March 4 work session.
The county’s naming rights policy includes a number of steps to follow when considering changing the name of a county building or asset for honorary or philanthropic reasons. One of the steps was to form a committee to review the request. The committee is supposed to hold at least one advertised public hearing and notice of the intent to consider naming a building for honorary purposes had to be published in advance of the meeting.
Commissioners agreed that the commission itself could act as the committee and that the meetings on Feb. 9, March 4 and March 9 met the policy’s rules for a public hearing.
Everyone also agreed that both Minnis and McCabe met the policy in terms of having made a substantial contribution to the community. However, a sticking point came to the part that stated a person must have been deceased for a period of five years or more.
Minnis died in 1991, well over five years ago. But the request to rename the CJC after McCabe came in just five days after his death. In the end, commissioners voted to waive that rule, but the decision wasn’t unanimous.
Commissioners did vote unanimously to name the law library in the courthouse in downtown Clearwater after Minnis, who was the county’s first Black lawyer.
His grandson, Jason Minnis, who spoke the commission via Zoom from Brooklyn, New York, said his grandfather’s legacy should be acknowledged, pointing out that his history had been of great importance to African Americans and people of color and went beyond being the county’s first attorney.
Minnis served as a member of the United States Air Force and provided logistics for the Tuskegee Airmen. He then obtained a master’s degree and law degree from Howard University.
He began to practice law in 1956 in a building located on 22nd Street in St. Petersburg. Leon Jackson, the city’s first Black police officer assigned to an all-white neighborhood and the last surviving member of the Courageous 12, told commissioners that at the time Black’s couldn’t have an office in downtown areas of the city.
The Courageous 12 was a group of police officers who successfully sued the city for discrimination.
Jackson said Minnis had been the one to recruit James T. Sanderlin to come practice law in St. Petersburg. Sanderlin would go on to become the first African-American judge in Pinellas County.
State Senator Darryl Rouson of St. Petersburg spoke on behalf of the requests for both Minnis and McCabe; however, he pointed out that many had been inspired by Minnis, who had fought for equality. Rouson described him as a “community warrior.”
Bernie McCabe
The decision on the request by Sprowls to rename the CJC after McCabe didn’t come easy. It not only didn’t meet the policy of the person being dead for at least five years, many were concerned about naming a justice center and courthouse after only one side of the law. The state attorney’s office prosecutes those accused of a crime.
McCabe served as state attorney for Pinellas and Pasco counties for 28 years and had 48 years of total service to the public. He was known as a pioneer for justice changing the system for juveniles and those arrested for drug offenses and more.
Commissioners wholeheartedly agreed that McCabe had done great things for Pinellas and the justice system as a whole, but most were reluctant to approve Sprowls’ request.
“It sends a powerful message,” said Commissioner Pat Gerard, who added, “I love Bernie McCabe.”
But she, and other commissioners, just didn’t feel it was right to name a courthouse after a prosecutor or defender. They said justice needed to stay balanced.
Commissioner Karen Seel said she had done some research and couldn’t find any county courthouses in the state named after an individual. Commissioner Janet Long said she too had done some research and didn’t find a county courthouse in the United States named after a person.
However, all but one agreed with an alternative idea to name the state attorney’s wing of the CJC after McCabe. Commissioner Kathleen Peters voted no. She said just naming a wing in the building after McCabe didn’t fulfill the request made by the speaker of the house.
Peters said that the CJC was not a courthouse and she couldn’t see a problem with naming the building after the late state attorney. She also asked if anyone had asked the person who had made the request if he was “amendable.”
Seel said the commission knew Sprowls preference.
“But it is our duty as the county commission to decide,” she said.
Long said she had driven to Sprowls office to speak to him about the matter and that he was “very adamant about wanting the building named after McCabe.”
However, Long said there were “some very prominent judges” who feel naming the building after a state attorney is inappropriate, adding that the CJC is a courthouse.
“Trials are conducted there,” she said.
Commissioners agreed to skip any decisions on possible changes to the naming policy itself and take up the matter in the future.
