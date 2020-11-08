National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Eta is likely to reach hurricane strength by the time it passes near or over the Florida Keys tonight or early Monday.
Eta is then expected to be over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico late Monday night and Tuesday.
A storm surge warning and a hurricane warning is in effect for the Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay.
A storm surge watch is in effect for the Florida coast from Golden Beach to Bonita Beach, including Biscayne Bay. A hurricane watch is in effect for the Florida coast from Deerfield Beach to Bonita Beach.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Florida coast from Brevard/Volusia county line to Englewood including Florida Bay and Lake Okeechobee. A tropical storm watch is in effect from north of Englewood to Anna Maria Island.
Warnings and watches also are in effect for several Cuban provinces and locations in Northwestern Bahamas.
NHC has not yet issued any watches or warnings for Pinellas County, but that could change.
Emergency officials say the best thing to do is be prepared. Hurricane season doesn’t end until Nov. 30.
For preparation information, visit http://www.pinellascounty.org/resident/disasters.htm.
Pinellas County has opened its information center so residents can call in for any storm-related questions. The center is open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. Call 727-464-4333. The deaf or those hard of hearing can chat online at bit.ly/PinellasChat.
Local forecast
National Weather Service says Pinellas County and Tampa Bay could experience breezy conditions with sustained winds of 20-25 mph with gusts to tropical storm force beginning today and continuing through at least Wednesday.
Residents are urged to secure outdoor objects. High profile vehicles should use extra caution when traveling over bridges and high overpasses.
NWS also says that bands of showers and thunderstorms will bring locally heavy rainfall through at least mid-week. Localized flooding is possible in low lying and poor drainage areas, as well as ponding of water on roadways.
Small craft operators should expect hazardous boating conditions. Extreme wave heights are expected. Mariners are advised to monitor the forecast.
Strong winds and onshore swell also will create a high risk of rip currents beginning on Tuesday and continuing through the week.
Busy season
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate prediction experts forecast early on that the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season would be a busy one. Eta is the 28th named storm of the season that has already had 12 hurricanes and five major hurricanes.
An average hurricane season includes 12 named storms with six strengthening into a hurricane and three becoming a major hurricane.
The 2020 season is tied with 2005 for being the most active. It is the second season to use Greek letters to name storms. The first season was 2005.
Eleven storms have made landfall in the United States this year, which breaks the record of nine set in 1916.
NOAA predicted that this year could have between 19-25 named storms, seven-11 hurricanes and three-six major hurricanes, which are a Category 3 or above.