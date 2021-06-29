Red tide conditions improving along Pinellas County’s beaches

Pinellas County’s tourism officials are hopeful that guests will continue their plans to visit despite red tide blooms that have been causing problems along local beaches for the past few weeks.
Steve Hayes, president and CEO of Visit St. Pete-Clearwater, the county’s tourism marketing agency, provided a red tide update to members of the Tourist Development Council on June 23.
He talked about the cooperative effort between VSPC and the county, in particular Public Works, Marketing and Communications and Emergency Operations to keep everyone updated with the latest information.
He said it was important to be able to communicate what is happening on the beaches to guests, visitors and residents, especially due to how red tide moves from one location to another on any given day.
“So one day it might be totally fine in one location and not so fine in another location but completely reverse the next day,” he said. “So we don’t want to discourage business, we just want a potential visitor to be educated on what’s happening out there.”
He described the situation as “tragic in the fact that we’re having it so early in the summer,” adding that so far staff has seen no signs on social media or other outlets that visitors don’t want to come to Pinellas. In addition, advance cancellations of vacation rentals are not occurring.
Everyone is saying I’m still going to come here (to Pinellas). They just need to have what the factual information is,” he said, adding “that is of today. Now by next Wednesday there may be an entirely different story.”
TDC members talked about current conditions as compared to 2018 when a red tide bloom persisted along the southwest coast of Florida for more than a year and affected Pinellas for more than three months. It resulted in massive fish kills and deaths of other marine life. It cost millions statewide to clean up the mess. It also had a big economic impact, especially for those in the tourism industry as visitors shunned the state’s beaches — even the ones clear of red tide.
Hayes, who was not in Pinellas in 2018, said he had been told that the current blooms are “splotchy. It’s not the mass of black sea” as it was in 2018. And it has been moving north in packets as opposed to being everywhere.
Leroy Bridges, vice president of Digital & Communications, was here in 2018. He said conditions were nowhere like it was back then. He said in 2018 the county had three months when results of water samples showed high concentrations along the entire coast and Intracoastal Waterways.
Bridges said the red tide bloom was drifting northward and affecting Dunedin, Palm Harbor and Fred Howard Park in Tarpon Springs. Conditions in southern locations, such as Pass-A-Grille, St. Pete Beach, Madeira Beach and Treasure Island were starting to improve.
He said flyovers done by the county showed the bloom to be “very significantly smaller.”
“Its early summer, but we’re optimistic,” he said.
Recent sampling results
As of Friday, June 25, Pinellas County was reporting that most local beaches were showing little to no signs of red tide.
The primary bloom was continuing to move north along the Gulf coast and the highest concentrations found in recent water samples were found at Honeymoon Island State Park in Dunedin (high). Other sampling locations had low to very low concentrations. No red tide issues were reported at Fort De Soto, Sand Key or Fred Howard Park.
However, the county’s Communication’s staff reported that problems in the Intracoastal Waterway and Tampa Bay. Red tide blooms and dead fish were seen in the waterway from Anclote Key south, Boca Ciega Bay and around the Gulfport pier.
The county’s contractor had scaled back cleanup operations, including dumpsters and equipment. TDC officials praised the response by the county to the red tide so far this year, attributing it to the lessons learned in 2018.
The website, visitstpeteclearwater.com/current-beach-conditions, was reporting low levels of red tide with slight respiratory irritation at Shell Key, Fort De Soto and Egmont Key the morning of June 25. Low levels of red tide were reported at Pass-a-Grille, Madeira Beach and Clearwater Beach. Medium concentrations were reported at Caladesi Island.
As of 9 a.m. June 29, medium levels of red tide with slight respiratory irritation were reported at Shell Key, Fort De Soto and Egmont Key. Low levels with slight respiratory irritation were reported at Treasure Island, Sand Key and Clearwater Beach. Medium levels of red tide were reported at Caladesi Island and Honeymoon Island with moderate levels of respiratory irritation.
Water samples taken by county staff on June 28 found low concentration of red tide at Honeymoon Island, Island Way in Clearwater, Clearwater Beach, Sand Key South and Treasure Island. Medium concentrations were found at Fort De Soto Bay Pier and Fort De Soto Gulf Pier.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released its latest report on red tide in southwest Florida on June 25 that said red tide had been found at background to high concentrations in 37 water samples in Pinellas. The samples were taken between June 17 and 23. High concentrations were found in St. Joseph’s Sound and Venetian Isles Canal in the middle Tampa Bay.
Medium concentrations were detected in samples from Mullet Key, Fort De Soto and Weedon Island to the south and north to Clearwater Pass, Three Rooker Island and Anclote Key. Low to very low concentrations were found in samples taken in locations along and inshore the county’s Gulf coast.
Fish kills were reported in Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. Respiratory irritation was reported in Pinellas and Sarasota counties.
About red tide
Red tide is not new. It has been documented in the southern Gulf of Mexico as far back as the 1700s and along Florida's Gulf coast since the 1840s. Fish kills near Tampa Bay show up in records of Spanish explorers.
Red tide is a bloom of higher-than-normal concentrations of a microscopic alga known as Karenia brevis, or K. brevis. It forms offshore and moves onshore due to wave action. It is naturally reoccurring and may or may not become a problem in any given year.
The cause of the blooms is not known and no one knows how long any bloom may last.
Red tide blooms produce of brevetoxins that affect the central nervous system of fish, causing them to die, according to FWC. The toxins also affect birds, sea turtles, other marine animals and people.
“Wave action can break open K. brevis cells and release these toxins into the air, leading to respiratory irritation. For people with severe or chronic respiratory conditions, such as emphysema or asthma, red tide can cause serious illness,” FWC says.
Toxins can also accumulate in oysters and clams, which can lead to Neurotoxic Shellfish Poisoning in people who eat contaminated shellfish.
Residents can report fish kills to FWC's Fish and Wildlife Research Institute fish kill hotline. Call 800-636-0511 to report fish kills, diseased fish, or fish with other abnormalities. Residents can dispose of dead fish with their regular trash.
If you see a sick bird, a bird off balance or unable to walk or stand, call Birds in Helping Hands at 727-365-4592 or the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary at 727-391-6211.
For current conditions statewide, visit https://myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/. Call 866-300-9399 from anywhere in Florida to hear a recording about red tide conditions throughout the state. Callers outside of Florida can dial 727-502-4952.