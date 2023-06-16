Bay Pines welcomes volunteers
BAY PINES — Thirty-nine students have been welcomed to the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System as summer volunteers.
The annual program will utilize the students in the facility’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement.
U.S. Army veteran Frank Jones will lead the programs as chief of the CDCE.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, student volunteers are liaisons with their communities and provide a valuable element of caring for veterans that allows student volunteers to learn more about health care career options, gaining experience in a health care environment, learning new skills, and opportunities make new friends.
DOH sets free summer clinics
ST. PETERSBURG — The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County is again offering its annual summer Back to School clinic services to students, kindergarten through grade 12, to prepare for the 2023-24 school year. Children going into Pre-K are not eligible.
The clinics will provide school, sports and well-child physicals, including immunizations, at no cost for clients. Vision screenings provided by Preserve Vision Florida will be available at select locations, and basic dental services provided by DOH-Pinellas will also be available.
The clinics will begin Monday, June 19. The last day to receive services is Monday, Aug. 7.
The clinics will operate only between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the following locations:
• Boca Ciega High School Clinic: 924 58th St. S, St. Petersburg
• Gibbs High School Clinic: 850 34th St. S, St. Petersburg
• Pinellas Park High School Clinic: 6305 118th Ave N, Pinellas Park
The clinics are free, but by appointment only. For appointments, call 727-824-6900 and select menu option 4.
A parent or guardian must bring the child's immunization and medical records and be present for services. If the parent is not able to be present, a Designation of Health Care Surrogate form must be completed in advance and brought to the appointment. Forms are located at bit.ly/SummerClinicForms
All Pinellas children entering kindergarten on Aug. 10 or any students enrolling in the state for the first time are required to present a school entrance physical, dated within one year of school enrollment.
Hospitals, city to host job fair
ST. PETERSBURG — Several local hospitals and the city of St. Petersburg will host a job fair Thursday, June 15, at Pinellas Technical College, 901 34th St. S, from 2-6 p.m.
The event will offer free resume assistance and printing from 1:30-2 p.m. as well as free on-site childcare.
The job fair is hosted by the St. Petersburg Anchors Initiative, a collective group comprised of Bayfront Health, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, St. Anthony’s Hospital, and the city of St. Petersburg
They will be hiring on site for more than 100 entry-level to management jobs in nursing support, housekeeping, administration, security, food services, customer service, facilities maintenance, and more.
HCA Northside hosts talk on gallstones
ST. PETERSBURG — Dr. Joseph Armotrading, a general surgeon at HCA Florida Northside Hospital, will speak on gallstones and when they should be removed on Thursday, June 15, noon-1 p.m.
The presentation will be held at HCA Florida Northside Hospital, Medical Office Plaza second floor auditorium, 6006 49th St. N.
RSVP to 855-422-2228. A light, boxed lunch will be served.