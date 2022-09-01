TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has closed the recreational harvest of red grouper in state waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
The order, which excludes waters of Monroe County, was made effective Aug. 30 for the remainder of the 2022 fishing season. Harvest will reopen on Jan. 31.
The recreational red grouper fishery was closed in federal waters because landings information indicated that the 2022 recreational quota would be met Aug. 29.
Red grouper is primarily a Florida fishery. Enforcing grouper seasons in state and federal waters off Florida prevent overfishing and continue to improve stock abundance, officials said.