Pinellas County is resuming some facility operations and services that were closed or suspended to slow the spread of COVID-19. The following departments are reopening facilities to the public and resuming selected services.
The Department of Solid Waste will reopen the Household Electronics and Chemical Collection Center (HEC3) and resume mulch delivery to three county parks on Monday, June 1.
The HEC3 will be open Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., for the collection of unwanted household electronics and chemicals at no charge to residents.
For the safety of customers and staff, the handling of items has changed. Staff and customers will be practicing 6-foot social distancing. Customers will be required to unload their items from their vehicles. The Swap Shop will remain closed for now.
For details on accepted items and quantity limits, visit www.pinellascounty.org/solidwaste/hec3, or call 727-464-7500.
Mulch will be available at John Chesnut Sr. Park, Walsingham Park, and A.L. Anderson Park. Mulch is free to county residents. Residents must bring their own shovel and may take as much as needed. Free mulch is also available next to the HEC3.
Pinellas County Animal Services will reopen on June 1 with updated business hours. The Animal Services lobby will be open to the public Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Only one person from any party will be allowed into the facility. Animal Services staff will encourage visitors to wear masks and social distancing precautions will remain in place.
Also starting June 1, lobby intake for kittens and mother cats with kittens will resume. Lobby intake for all other cats will begin the week of June 8.
To improve the likelihood of pet-owner reunification, Animal Services has changed its policy concerning anonymous animal turn in. Starting June 1, citizens will no longer be allowed to turn in animals anonymously.
All citizens bringing in cats or dogs must show proof of Pinellas County residency with a full physical address. The information will be entered into the animal’s record. The citizen must also be able to provide a physical address where the cat or dog was found or trapped, if it is different from their residence.