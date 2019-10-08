LARGO — A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. will be at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Nov. 4-7 to examine all aspects of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office policies and procedures, administration, operations and support services for the purpose of re-accreditation.
The inspection is part of the agency's voluntary commitment to maintain national accreditation, which is a highly recognized achievement and acknowledgement of professional excellence.
As part of the on-site assessment, there will be three opportunities for members of the community and agency members to offer comments on the agency's ability to meet accreditation standards.
The public can make comments in person during a session on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 5 p.m., at Pinellas County Sheriff’s Administration Building, 10750 Ulmerton Road, Largo. Residents can also comment by phone from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, by calling 727-582-5989.
Appearances as well as telephone comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office ability to comply with CALEA standards. A copy of the standards is available for review at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Policy Development and Accreditation Division, 10750 Ulmerton Road, Largo, Florida.
In addition, comments can be submitted in writing to: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Inc., 13575 Heathcote Blvd, Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155.
For more information, call Lt. Stacey Barrentine, accreditation manager, at 727-582-6391.
During their visit, the assessors will tour the facilities, interview agency members, conduct ride-alongs, attend read-off and review accreditation files.
The sheriff's office must comply with 402 applicable standards to maintain its national accreditation status. Accreditation is for four years, during which the agency must submit annual reports attesting continued compliance with those standards under which it was accredited.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office was first accredited in 1988 and has continuously maintained its national status. In fact, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office was among the first in the nation to earn the Triple Crown Award for being nationally accredited in law enforcement, corrections and inmate health care.
For more information on the on-site inspection, call the public information office at 727-582-6221.