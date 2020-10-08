Pinellas County News Briefs - Oct. 8, 2020

Homes for Pinellas Virtual Summit to tackle affordability
Pinellas County and Forward Pinellas are bringing together industry leaders, elected officials, policymakers, planners, businesses, nonprofits and residents for a series of discussions on creating and sustaining more homes that are affordable starting on Friday, Oct. 9.
The five-part Homes for Pinellas Virtual Summit series aims to address the dramatic rise in home prices in recent years as an influx of new people move here to live and work.
The series runs through Dec. 11. Local elected leaders, agencies, community groups, developers and interested media are invited to register for all five sessions on Zoom at www.HomesforPinellas.org/summit.
The series will cover current housing supply and demand, innovative financing solutions used by developers and local governments, the link between homes, employment and transportation, and resources for creating more homes that are affordable.
The goal of the summit is to coordinate a countywide affordable housing strategy to improve the lives of current and future residents.
The opening session runs from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Oct. 9, and features keynote speaker Tiffany Manuel, president and CEO of TheCaseMade. Manuel will discuss building better, stronger communities that are diverse, equitable and inclusive by building public will to make systems change. County leaders will also discuss today’s housing challenges and opportunities.
The summit follows the County’s recent announcement of an $80-million fund dedicated to expanding affordable housing over the next decade.
The Penny for Pinellas Affordable Housing Program uses revenue from the voter approved 1-percent sales tax with public and private investment to preserve and develop more affordable housing.
The county dedicated 8.3 percent of the Penny renewal from 2020-2030 toward affordable housing land acquisition and economic development capital projects, based on broad public input and the County Commission’s long-term commitment to preserve and build homes accessible to all residents.
In the past 10 years, the county has supported development and preservation of more than 2,900 affordable housing units through a combination of local, state and federal partnerships.
Expanding housing that’s affordable has consistently been ranked as a top priority by Pinellas County residents through surveys and other forms of public input.
Program information can be found at www.HomesForPinellas.org. For more information on Forward Pinellas, visit www.ForwardPinellas.org.
Seasonal reclaimed water restrictions in effect as of Oct. 1
Pinellas County seasonal reclaimed water restrictions went into effect on Thursday, Oct. 1, and run through Monday, Nov. 30.
Due to supply fluctuation in both the north and south county reclaimed water systems, the restrictions schedule for reclaimed water users will be different for north and south county customers during this period.
Enforcement of watering restrictions is currently being intensified to encourage responsible use of reclaimed water.
North county reclaimed water customers may only irrigate two days per week based on property address, according to the schedule below:
• Addresses ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6, or 8) may water on Tuesday and/or Saturday.
• Addresses ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7, or 9) may water on Wednesday and/or Sunday.
• Parcels with mixed or no address, such as common areas associated with a residential subdivision, may water on Wednesday and/or Sunday.
• Watering is prohibited between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on all authorized days.
Because irrigation is entirely prohibited on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, the reclaimed water system will be shut down on these days, as needed. The system will also be shut down from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all days of operation for supply recovery.
Customers should monitor the reclaimed water restrictions website for up-to-date information on shutdowns and schedule changes at www.pinellascounty.org/utilities/reclaim-irrigation.htm.
Customer cooperation in following the two-days-per-week watering schedule is critical as excessive demand may require returning to watering one day per week.
South county reclaimed water customers may irrigate three days per week based on property address according to the following schedule:
• Addresses ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) may water on Tuesday, Thursday and/or Saturday.
• Addresses ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) may water on Wednesday, Friday and/or Sunday.
• Parcels with mixed or no address, such as common areas associated with a residential subdivision, may water on Wednesday, Friday and/or Sunday.
• Lawn irrigation is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on all authorized days.
• Lawn irrigation is also prohibited on Monday.
Pinellas County Utilities reminds customers that reclaimed water is a limited resource due to water usage, fluctuations in weather and capacity of the system. Conservation is necessary to promote adequate supply that is shared by all customers.
Customers are encouraged to follow these restrictions throughout the year to promote a healthy, sustainable Florida lawn and landscape. Utilities advises customers to learn about and apply Florida-Friendly Landscaping practices, including watering only when grass and plants start to wilt and, when needed, watering deeply to encourage deep, drought-tolerant root systems.
Pinellas County Extension offers information about creating Florida-appropriate landscapes that are attractive, healthier with less water and are less costly than replacing plants every year. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/extension to view lawn and garden resources and a listing of upcoming classes.
Utilities customers are also reminded that Pinellas County follows year-round conservation measures allowing irrigation using potable, well, lake or pond water two days per week on assigned days based on house address. To verify watering days, visit www.pinellascounty.org/utilities/water-restrict.htm.
For more information about reclaimed water, visit www.pinellascounty.org/utilities/reclaim-irrigation.htm, or call Pinellas County Utilities Customer Service at 727-464-4000. Customers are advised to monitor the website, as additional restrictions may be implemented if seasonal rainfall is lower than anticipated and the reclaimed water supply becomes limited.
Beach, boat ramp parking passes available online
Pinellas County’s annual beach and boat ramp parking passes will now be sold online through the Campsite & Picnic Shelter Reservation System.
Parks and Conservation Resources department customers without profiles can register at https://secure.rec1.com/FL/pinellas-county-fl/catalog.
Annual passes will now arrive as windshield decals instead of hanging tags.
The change eliminates the need to purchase and renew passes through mail-in applications or in-person visits at the Parks and Conservation Resources administration office. Once the passes are ordered, a windshield decal will arrive in the mail.
Annual beach parking permits include vehicle parking at Fort De Soto Park, Sand Key Park and Fred Howard Park.
Boat ramp and beach parking permits allow vehicle parking at all boat ramps in county parks as well as the three stand-alone boat ramps at the Sutherland Bayou Boat Ramp, the Belleair Boat Ramp and the Park Boulevard Boat Ramp. It also permits boat ramp parking with boat trailers at all county boat ramps and vehicle parking (without trailer) at the three beach parks.
While it is encouraged to purchase and renew passes online, customers can still purchase the passes in-person at the administration office located at 12520 Ulmerton Road in Largo or by downloading an application and ordering through the mail. Annual parking decal fees and applications are online at www.pinellascounty.org/park/parkingfees.htm.
Parks and Conservation Resources upgraded its reservation software in May to streamline the overall customer experience. The upgraded system allows online reservations for campsites at Fort De Soto Park and picnic shelters at all Pinellas County parks.
Any customers with annual passes that have questions about the new system can call Parks and Conservation Resources at 727-582-2100.
DeSantis announces judicial appointments
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Oct. 1 the appointments of Steve Berlin and Julie Sercus to the Sixth Circuit Court, and Joseph Lawhorne to the Pinellas County Court.
Berlin, of St. Petersburg, is currently a judge for Pinellas County Court. He previously served as a lieutenant colonel for the United States Army JAG Corps. He received his bachelor’s degree from the United States Military Academy and his law degree from the University of Florida. Berlin fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Thomas Minkoff.
Sercus, of Gulfport, has been an assistant statewide prosecutor with the Office of the Attorney General since 2013. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami and her law degree from Widener University. Sercus fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Peter Ramsberger.
Lawhorne, of Safety Harbor, has been an assistant state attorney for the Sixth Circuit since 2015. He received his bachelor’s degree and his law degree from the University of Mississippi. Lawhorne fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Joshua Riba to the Sixth Circuit Court.
Felony conviction amounts payable at Pinellas Clerk’s Office
A recent Federal Court decision affirmed the Florida Statutes requiring an individual with a felony conviction to complete all terms of a felony sentence, including payment of all court fines, fees, and restitution, in order for that individual’s voting rights to be restored.
Although the administration of voting eligibility and registration is under the purview of the Supervisor of Elections and the Secretary of State, Clerks play a role in providing individuals with felony convictions with the information needed to satisfy the amounts due under their sentences.
Ken Burke, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, reached out to key policy makers in Florida to explain how this process is working in Pinellas County. To date, 290 people with felony convictions have contacted the Clerk, and have been able to pay the assessed fines and fees that were part of their sentences.
A total of $298,629 has been collected by the Pinellas Clerk’s office. The distribution of these fines and fees is complex based on the statutory fee and fine schedule, which includes broad categories of distribution such as to the state of Florida, the Clerks of Court State Trust Fund, Pinellas County and local Municipalities, among others.
The process is working as the legislature intended, following the language of the Florida Constitution.
“In Pinellas, we have provided training to our call center and criminal court customer service staff on the proper handling of inquiries related to the amounts due to satisfy the restoration of voting rights requirement,” Burke said in a press release. “The court’s dissenting opinion and some news stories have pointed out confusion when inquiring as to the amount due, and we have put training in place to minimize this.”
It is important when an inquiry is made for “amounts due” to identify the inquiry as related to voting rights, as the amount may — and usually does — differ from the total amount due for a number of reasons.
The following items are not included in the amount due for voting rights restoration:
• Statutory late fees
• Collection fees as prescribed by statute
• Interest on a civil judgment related to the fines and fees
• Fines and fees assessed on a withhold of adjudication
Violations of probation which may change a withhold of adjudication to a guilty verdict must be included in the amount due for voting rights restoration.
If the court allowed for community service hours to offset fines and fees, the Clerk must calculate the amount of that deduction.
If the Court modified the original sentencing document, the calculation of the modification must be taken into account.
Burke said that in Pinellas, “staff has taken these factors and others into consideration to properly calculate the amount due to satisfy voting rights restoration requirements. Although somewhat complex, we have set up the procedures to comply with the statutes as passed by the Legislature and make this process as efficient as possible.”