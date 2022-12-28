CLEARWATER — Forward Pinellas, the countywide planning agency dedicated to transportation and land use, underwent a changing of the guard recently, as Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Cookie Kennedy concluded a decade-plus-long run with the organization, the last year as chair of the 13-member board.
Kennedy was awarded a fitting sendoff during the final monthly meeting of the year Dec. 14, as she was gifted a customized wooden map of her territory in Pinellas County before passing the torch to her successor, St. Pete Beach Mayor Alan Johnson, the incoming board chair.
Kennedy, whose tenure began in 2011 when the agency was split into the Pinellas Planning Council and the Metropolitan Planning Organization, told the assembled group it didn’t take long for her to understand the organization’s responsibilities stretched far beyond the borders of her beach communities.
“I quickly learned the importance of Forward Pinellas and the tasks we are responsible for concerning infrastructure, safer streets, planning in communities, mixed use, housing, small businesses and more,” she said to start the meeting. “We were required to understand much more than the cities we represent. All the communities and the county were topics of concern.”
Indeed, during the meeting, which was attended by dozens of local legislators including Largo Mayor Woody Brown, Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibberd, Tarpon Springs Mayor Costa Vatikiotis, Belleair Commissioner Tom Shelly and Oldsmar Mayor Dan Saracki, as well as FDOT Secretary of Transportation David Gwynn and Pinellas County Commissioner Dave Eggers, it was clear some subjects, such as affordable housing and bridge closures, meant more to some communities than to others.
But together, Forward Pinellas has helped fund and initiate many projects and programs that have been critical to the growth, success, and safety of the entire county, including the Complete Streets and Safe Streets programs, major infrastructure work on the U.S. 19 and Alt 19 corridors, and feasibility studies for things like mutimodal transportation and mass-transit solutions, including the recently launched SunRunner bus service.
“Here at Forward Pinellas, we don’t operate anything, we don’t maintain anything, and we certainly don’t build anything,” Whit Blanton, the organization’s longtime executive director, said after Kennedy’s speech. “But we provide the conduit for state and federal funds to make that happen. But more importantly we provide the platform for partnerships, in terms of our county, to have consensus to advocate for things and set priorities within our jurisdiction.”
While sharing their “mayor perspectives,” Brown, Hibbard, and Johnson each mentioned the unique challenges they face in putting the county’s priorities above those of their own communities at times.
“I think we need to come together with a unified vision,” Hibbard said, adding he believes the term limits for the board members help keep perspectives fresh. “And we have to show people what’s in it for them.”
Johnson, who is succeeding Kennedy as chair after she termed out, acknowledged local officials tend to “work on our own little things in our own little kingdom,” often resulting in workarounds that fit their needs. “We instituted our own microtransit option to get riders to and from their house to the SunRunner,” he said, noting “the biggest problem with mass transit is the last mile/first mile problem.”
Joining forces to come up with solutions to these and many other issues is the Forward Pinellas mission, and according to Tarpon Springs Mayor Vatikiotis, the collaboration has come a long way since the early PPC-MPO days.
“This was my first experience with Forward Pinellas since the time it was the MPO when I was city manager 25 years ago,” he said via email a week after the meeting. “The challenges for the organization and Pinellas County haven’t changed, i.e., sufficiently moving people from point “a” to “b.” It’s a complicated situation and varies within the County by area.”
Vatikiotis, who was elected mayor in March after serving two years as a Tarpon Springs commissioner, added the organization’s Complete Streets program “benefits us most. … The program helps us make the right decision for Tarpon Springs and keeps us from making the wrong decision.”
Kennedy said the collaboration between all 24 municipalities made serving on Forward Pinellas one of the best experiences of her career.
“It’s been a tremendous learning experience, and I can’t say I have any regrets,” she said by phone a few days later, still glowing from the gift she received and the positive direction of the meeting. “I represent 10 beach communities but once you’re on that board, you represent every community in Pinellas County, and you have to know the rules and regulations for all 24 municipalities. Back in the day people were more interested in their own communities, but it’s not like that now. It’s more collaborative and collegiate. Everybody is represented and there are unique problems to each of those areas. But since I’ve been on, I haven’t seen anybody who couldn’t put that aside and be open to doing what’s good for the whole county.”