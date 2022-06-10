Hoping to give new district and school leaders the summer to adjust, the Pinellas County School Board held a brief special session June 1 to approve several appointments.
Many of the moves became necessary in early May, after the board authorized another round of job shifts. Some of the new hires come from outside the district.
“We have every single principal position filled,” said superintendent Mike Grego, who told the board he worked with his successor, incoming superintendent Kevin Hendrick, and others to select the leadership. He said it was the earliest the administration had ever completed leadership appointments for an upcoming school year.
The latest changes are coming to three middle schools and four elementary schools, in addition to two district departments. Here’s the rundown:
Bay Point Middle: The new principal will be Matthew Hayes, currently a principal in the Philadelphia, school district. He replaces Dena Collins, who was promoted to executive director of human resources.
Dunedin Middle: Brandon Glenn, currently principal of McLane Middle in Hillsborough County, will take over the school effective July 1. He replaces Martin Vasallo, who was reassigned to be an assistant principal at Largo High.
Palm Harbor Middle: Peggy Fowler, currently an assistant principal at Palm Harbor University High, was promoted to lead the middle school campus. She takes the place of Mary Athanson, who transferred to the top job at Meadowlawn Middle.
Belleair Elementary: Renee Kelly, the school’s assistant principal since 2016, was promoted to the top post. She replaces Kelly Austin, who transferred to the principal job at Sandy Lane Elementary.
Ponce de Leon Elementary: Kristy James, currently a principal in the Orange County school district, was appointed to head the campus. She takes the place of Antonio Smith, who was reassigned to be an assistant principal at Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings Elementary.
Skycrest Elementary: Anne Caparaso, an assistant principal at Largo Middle since 2017, was promoted to run the school. She replaces Eliza Defant, who transferred to the principal post at Highland Lakes Elementary.
Woodlawn Elementary: Stephanie Wager, assistant principal at Fuguitt Elementary since 2019, was promoted to the principal post at Woodlawn. She takes the place of Tammy Keiper, who transferred to the principal job at Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings Elementary.
The board also approved Jolene Jackson, currently director of teaching and learning for the Piper School District in Kansas, to lead the professional development department, and Seymour Brown, currently a human resources partner, to become director of strategic partnerships.
Board members also approved the appointments of 21 assistant principals.