Registration is now open for Pinellas Citizen University, a six-week course that gives county residents a behind-the-scenes look at how county government works.
Classes are Wednesday evenings from March 4 through April 8, including optional Saturday tours. Classes generally meet from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Participants will learn about the county budget and better understand how the county manages funds, including Penny for Pinellas; visit the Pinellas County Jail; see what it takes to plan a hurricane evacuation; tour the waste-to-energy facility; and learn how the utilities department delivers safe, high-quality drinking water and reuses wastewater for irrigation.
Registration for the limited class is first-come, first-served. The deadline is Friday, Feb. 28. Applications are online at Eventbrite or can be obtained by calling 727-464-4600.