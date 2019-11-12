LARGO — Creative Pinellas and the Tampa Bay Rays recently announced the second year of the Rays Artist Print Series.
This series of prints brings artists and fans together around a community-oriented, accessible art collectible. The call is out now, and Creative Pinellas is looking for artists from throughout the region to create prints that represent their own style, perspective and interpretation of the Rays and Rowdies brands.
Artists, designers and illustrators from Charlotte, Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties are invited to apply to create a print in the series.
The limited-edition prints will depict seven Rays home series matchups and one Rowdies contest during their respective seasons.
Visit RaysBaseball.com/PrintSeries for the updated calendar and to see work from the inaugural series. Prints will be available at Tropicana Field, Al Lang Stadium and the Rays + Rowdies Store at Sundial. Artists will be compensated for their work.
Rays prints will be released throughout the 2020 regular season during specific series, including Opening Day, Jackie Robinson Day, Pride Night and Roberto Clemente Day in recognition of Major League Baseball’s Hispanic Heritage Month.
For more information and to apply, visit creativepinellas.org/raysprintseries or email Sherri Kelly, manager of Communications and Brand Relations at sherri.kelly@creativepinellas.org.