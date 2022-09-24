Floridians urged to prepare for potential major hurricane

National Hurricane Center forecasters say there is “increasing confidence” that Tropical Storm Ian will strengthen into a major hurricane as it approaches the west coast of Florida early next week.
A major hurricane means the possibility for multiple life-threatening hazards: storm surge, hurricane-force winds and rainfall flooding.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency order Friday afternoon for 24 counties including Pinellas and others in Tampa Bay and along the west coast. He expanded that order to include the entire state on Saturday afternoon.
“This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” DeSantis said in a press release. “We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”
Pinellas County Emergency Management is keeping a close eye on the storm and encouraging residents and guests to do the same. Updates from county government will be posted at www.pinellascounty.org, on Facebook @PinellasCountyNews and Twitter @PinellasCoNews.
The county opened its information center on Saturday. Citizens can call 727-464-4333 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. to get information on hurricane preparedness. Residents who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the center using online chat at www.bit.ly/PinellasChat.
As of 11 a.m., Ian was about 270 miles south-southeast of Kingston Jamaica and 520 miles southeast of Grand Cayman. Maximum sustained winds were 45 mph.
Significant strengthening was forecast over the next several days as Ian moves into a lower shear environment over very warm waters. Forecasters say rapid intensification is likely while the storm crosses the northwestern Caribbean Sea.
NHC’s latest intensity forecast shows Ian becoming a hurricane with maximum winds of 74 mph by late Sunday. Forecasters say Ian could reach major hurricane strength (Category 3 or above with winds of 111 mph or higher) as it approaches Cuba Monday night.
Ian is expected to pass over Cuba quickly with little land interaction and remain a major hurricane as it moves over the eastern Gulf of Mexico on its way to the west coast of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Ian was moving to the west at 15 mph and was expected to continue to move westward through Saturday night before making a turn to the northwest on Sunday. The storm is then expected to make a north-northwestward turn on Monday and then turn northward on Tuesday.
IF the track forecast proves true, Ian’s center should move across the central Caribbean Sea today, pass southwest of Jamaica on Sunday and then move near or over the Cayman Islands Sunday night and early Monday. Ian should be near western Cuba late Monday and emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.
Forecasters say that it is too soon to say exactly what hazards Ian might bring or where the storm might go; however they urge residents in Cuba, Florida Keys and Florida peninsula to ensure they have their hurricane plan in place and are following any advice given by local officials, as they closely monitor updates to the forecast.
Limited flash and urban flooding is possible with rainfall across the Florida Keys and Florida peninsula through mid next week.
Pinellas County Public Works has begun checking and preparing the county’s stormwater drainage system to reduce the risk of flooding. Residents are advised to inspect and clear their gutters and nearby storm drain inlets of debris to help prevent flooding.
Residents should stay informed by signing up at Alert Pinellas. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/alertpinellas and download the new Ready Pinellas app in the App Store or Google Play store for real-time storm updates.
Residents also should monitor local news media, National Weather Service, www.pinellascounty.org, Facebook @PinellasCountyNews and Twitter @PinellasCoNews.
Review tips and planning tools in the 2022 All Hazards Preparedness Guide online at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency.
Pinellas County updated evacuation zones for the 2022 hurricane season. Check your evacuation zone one of the following ways:
• Visit storm.pinellascounty.org.
• Download the Ready Pinellas app.
• Call 727-453-3150 from a landline; enter 10-digit home phone number.
Residents also are encouraged to:
• Review disaster plans.
• Purchase necessary items to complete survival kit now.
• Prepare kit and gather important papers.
• Review checklist online at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/prepareahead.htm,
• Download a registration form for pet shelters now by visiting www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/petpreparedness.
Download a registration form for special needs shelters now by visiting https://www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/specialneeds.htm#register.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.