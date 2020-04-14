Pinellas County meets virtually to comply with safer at home order

CLEARWATER — It was far from business as usual when Pinellas County commissioners conducted the first-ever virtual meeting on April 7.
Most touted the meeting as a success, and most of the agenda items were addressed with the exception of public hearings, which were rescheduled to allow them to be advertised as virtual hearings.
The first item of business was ratification of an emergency order adopting procedures to meeting virtually.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order March 20 suspending the requirement for a quorum to be present in person or that a government body meets at a specific public place. The order allows meetings to occur by telephone or video conferencing.
Commissioners voted unanimously with a show of hands to approve the county’s emergency order.
County commissioners will be holding virtual meetings until further notice to ensure public safety and comply with the governor’s safer at home order in response to the COVID-19 virus.
The meeting was broadcast on PCCTV, public access channels and the county’s YouTube channel. The public was allowed to participate via telephone and online, using the Zoom platform. The public comment portion of the meeting was eliminated; however, the public could comment on agenda items.
Robert Amaio of Clearwater objected to taking away the public comment section. He also questioned the validity of the governor’s order that allowed the virtual meetings. He said the quorum was invalid.
County Attorney Jewel White said the legislature had granted the governor the authority during an emergency to issue orders, such as the one on March 20. She said staff had made sure the commission was complying with that order.
The commission, sitting as the Countywide Planning Authority, did vote on one public hearing and that was to approve postponing it to April 21.
In regular business, commissioners took action that will initiate the construction phase of the Pinellas Trail Loop north.
Unanimous approval was given to the first amendment to an agreement with Cone and Graham Inc. for professional design build services. The original bid for phase one of the project was approved on March 20, 2018 for nearly $1.6 million, which included design development and construction documents.
The amendment approved April 7 is for the guaranteed maximum price for construction of nearly $9.35 million. The contract value of phase one and phase two without contingency is $10.9 million. Phase two contingency is $1.3 million, bringing the total price to nearly $12.25 million.
Actual construction is expected to begin in June with completion on July 21, 2022.
However, the 6.9-mile route for the trail has not yet been finalized due to continued objections from the public. County Administrator Barry Burton said staff would bring back recommendations at a future date on a less expensive alternative.
In other business, the commission approved a request from staff to declare a county-own condominium at 5970 21st St. N. in St. Petersburg as surplus and grant authorization to advertise and sell the property.
The county acquired the condominium during a foreclosure sale when the borrower defaulted. The original borrower was a participant in the county’s purchase/rehabilitation program for disabled homeowners.
The commission provided a mortgage, financed with federal HOME Investment Partnership Program funds. The county had to use $42,714 from the Community Development general fund account to meet federal requirements for the HOME funds after the buyer defaulted.
The property will be available for purchase by buyers that meet the senior age requirements of Town Apartments condominium association.
The commission approved a contract amendment with Kamminga & Roodvoets Inc. for the McKay Creek water quality improvement project. An additional $145,115 is needed along with another 170 days to complete the work due to underground limestone and clay encountered during construction.
The revised total for the project to construct two water quality treatment ponds increased from $898,075 to just over $1 million and the agreement was extended to July 5.
Another $3 million was added to the contract with Caladesi Construction Company, PCL Construction Inc. and TLC Diversified Inc. for a job order contract for wastewater treatment plant and water plant repair, minor construction and underground utilities. The revised total of the contract awarded on Jan. 26, 2016 is now $23 million and continues through March 2, 2021.
Citing tremendous growth in the use of the geographic information systems software, the commission unanimously approved amendment No. 7 to a master agreement with Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. for $4.7 million for a five-year term. The revised contract total is nearly $10 million effective through April 23, 2025.
Unanimous approval also was given to staff’s request to purchase a Caterpillar generator for $307,547 for an emergency shelter at Building A on the Lealman campus.
Commissioner Charlie Justice requested up to $17,000 for the municipal services taxing unit fund (MSTU) for a wood chipper/shredder and zero-turn lawn mower for the Florida Dream Center to allow expansion of their Adopt-a-Block program. Unanimous approval of the $17,000 was granted. The fund’s balance is now $530,000.
