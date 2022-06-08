No new retail pet stores allowed in county

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County currently has six retail stores that can sell cats and dogs, and they can all remain in business for now; however, due to action taken June 7, it is doubtful there will ever be more.
After listening to about two hours of testimony from the public followed by a extended discussion that began during an agenda briefing at a June 2 work session, six of seven Pinellas County commissioners finally said yes to an ordinance that bans the opening of new pet stores countywide and prevents expansions of existing stores. The ordinance also includes a lengthy list of new comprehensive regulations that will be imposed on current pet sales establishments.
Commissioner Pat Gerard voted no. She preferred a complete ban with no grandfathering of existing stores allowed.
Before the vote, two amendments were added. The first defined conditions in which an existing business would be allowed to move to a new location. Those conditions include downsizing building and retail space, as well as reducing the number of kennels allowed. Stores also would be required to pay a fee and pass an inspection.
The second amendment made it clear that hobby breeders were different from commercial breeders and did not have to meet the same requirements.
The possibility of changing the county’s regulation of retail pet stores started when commissioners approved a one-year moratorium Dec. 7, 2021 that prohibited the expansion of commercial locations for retail sale of cats and dogs. The moratorium also prohibited new permits for additional retail stores and revisions to existing permits. The six stores were allowed to continue normal operations.
Animal activists from all over Tampa Bay began attending commission meetings in late October 2021, asking that Pinellas ban the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits. The activists claimed that retail sales of cats and dogs contributed to the inhumane treatment of animals. They wanted Pinellas to close its retail pet shops as many surrounding counties had done, including Hillsborough, Pasco, Manatee and Sarasota counties.
Currently, the cities of St. Petersburg, Safety Harbor and Dunedin have bans of retail pet stores as does Hillsborough, Pasco and Manatee counties. Largo has a ban on new pet stores.
Commissioners looked to staff for information to make a decision about a ban and approved the moratorium to provide time to review the accusations from animal rights activists against commercial breeders and retail pet shops in the county.
More than 30 activists from Pinellas and other locations around the state attended the June 7 meeting. They continue to accuse local retail pet stores of supporting puppy mills and inhumane treatment of animals. They claim the only way to shut down puppy mills is to close pet stores.
The Humane Society of the United States defines puppy mills as inhumane, high-volume dog-breeding facilities that churn out puppies for profit, ignoring the needs of the pups and their mothers. Dogs from puppy mills are often sick and unsocialized.
However, local pet store owners insist they only purchase animals from legitimate breeders. They say banning retail pet sales would only allow puppy mills to flourish and send people online to buy pets where there is no regulation at all.
Dan Cohn, owner of Sunshine Puppies with locations in Clearwater and Largo, told commissioners that 85-90% of the puppies sold at his stores were registered by the American Kennel Club, which he said is the most respected kennel club worldwide. He said most AKC dogs had champions in their bloodlines.
“There are no champions in puppy mill dogs,” he said.
He said if closing pet stores would result in the shutdown of puppy mills, he would willingly close his stores.
Cohn also said he had no problem adhering to the 16 pages of new comprehensive regulations, which include minimum operational standards. Regulations include requirements for animal care and housing. Dogs and cats must be examined and tested by a veterinarian to make sure they are healthy and the animals must receive required vaccinations. Stores must keep written records about dogs and cats being sold and provide warranties to their new owners. There are rules about where dogs and cats for resell can be purchased and more.
Activists also claim that local pet stores fail to follow the county’s current regulations and do not treat their animals humanely. But those claims haven’t been verified by Animal Services. According to Director Doug Brightwell, although his department receives about three or four complaints a month about retail pet stores, staff has never written a citation. He also can’t verify accusations by activists that say local stores sell dogs from puppy mills. He did confirm that many of the animals come from out of state.
Brightwell presented results from research on current regulation of animal care and welfare at the federal level released in 2010 and a follow-up report in 2021. He said research by Animal Services staff supports findings that show the U.S. Department of Agriculture is not adequately regulating the dog breeding industry as required by the Animal Welfare Act. The result is that health and welfare of dogs being produced by the dog breeding industry and shipped to local pet stores is being disregarded.
Animal Services’ research formed the framework for the commission’s decision to prohibit the opening of new stores because, according to the ordinance, “it is in the best interest of the county, and the life, health, safety and welfare of residents, and animals.”
Commissioners decided against a complete prohibition due to concerns that banning existing businesses would send people online to buy pets from unregulated businesses. There also was the threat of lawsuits, as allowed by a new state law, from stores if their revenue declined by 15% or more because they had to stop selling cats and dogs as the result of a local ordinance.
Despite requests to add rabbits to the ban, commissioners failed to act mostly because Animal Services has no information on the sale of rabbits in the county, which County Attorney Jewel White said was required. Brightwell said there were 11 or more places in Pinellas where rabbits can be purchased.
Animal activists gave many examples of cruelty involving people purchasing rabbits as pets.
Commissioner Karen Seel expressed her disappointment. She had asked to include rabbits in any ordinance when the public made the request last fall. Rabbits could not be added to the ordinance on June 7 because it had not been advertised.
The county had to act on a local ordinance before Gov. Ron DeSantis signs a bill passed by the legislature that would prohibit the sale of cats and dogs at retail establishments statewide. As of June 7 that bill had not been sent to the governor.
