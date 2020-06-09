Pinellas clerk of the court’s customer information center wins national award

The Pinellas County Clerk’s Office was recently recognized as a Call Center of Excellence by the Association of Government Contact Center Professionals.
The Award of Distinction for “Shattering Expectations” is a prestigious recognition within the customer service and support industry.
“We are excited and humbled to receive this recognition from AGCCP,” said Ken Burke, clerk of the circuit court and comptroller. “Customer satisfaction is a huge component of our values and winning this award speaks to the hard work our employees dedicate every day to serving the public.”
Although, fairly new to the organization, the leadership team was determined to showcase the many ways it provides exceptional customer service experiences, according to a press release. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the 2020 AGCCP Conference was canceled. There are plans for the team to share their award winning presentation with the membership at a later date.
The Association of Government Contact Center Professionals was formally established in 2003 by a small group of local government contact center managers who had previously met on several occasions to discuss personnel, training and technology issues.
Today, the organization encompasses more than 40 member cities and counties in the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit https://agccp.org/.