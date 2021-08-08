Reports of fish kills and respiratory irritation were fewer last week as a patchy bloom of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, persists on the Gulf Coast of Florida.
However, the National Weather Service forecasts east winds beginning on Aug. 9, which should help with the respiratory irritation and keep dead fish offshore.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found bloom concentrations in 45 water samples taken from July 29-Aug. 5, including 11 samples from Pinellas, from in Pasco, two from Manatee, one from Lee and 24 from Sarasota County.
Fish kills were reported in Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties. Respiratory irritation was reported in Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties.
According to FWC, the highest concentrations were found in samples taken offshore Anclote Key Lighthouse on Aug. 2, as well as alongshore/inshore Clearwater Beach Pier and Clearwater Pass. High concentrations also were found in samples taken Aug. 1 from Indian Rocks Beach, La Contessa Pier in Redington Beach, Archibald Beach Park in Madeira Beach and Johns Pass Park in Madeira Beach.
The most recent results from water samples taken Aug. 6 were reported by county staff. High concentrations of red tide were found at Clearwater Beach. Medium levels were found at Honeymoon Island and low levels in samples taken from Sand Key south and Redington Shores.
Beach conditions were much improved over the weekend. As of 8 a.m. Aug. 7, only Clearwater Beach, was reporting high levels of red tide with slight respiratory irritation. Medium levels with slight respiratory irritation were reported at Madeira Beach and medium levels of red tide were detected at Caladesi Island and Honeymoon Islands in Dunedin.
Low levels of red tide and moderate respiratory irritation was found at North Redington Beach, Redington Beach, Indian Shores and Indian Rocks Beach. Low levels of red tide with slight respiratory irritation were reported at Sand Key in Clearwater and low levels of red tide were found at Coquina Key Park and Albert Whitted in St. Petersburg.
For the latest information, visit beachsupdate.com.
Health risk
Toxins released by the red tide organism can cause breathing problems and those with asthma, emphysema, bronchitis or any chronic lung disease are advised to stay clear of any areas where it is present, according to the state Department of Health. For others, the toxins can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, causing an itch throat, aka red tide tickle, and cough.
DOH advises residents and guests to not swim in or around areas with red tide. The toxins can irritate the skin and cause rashes, as well as burning and sore eyes. Do not walk or swim in areas with dead fish or allow your pets to do so.
Pets also can become sick from red tide so it is advised to keep them away from areas with red tide, including water contaminated with dead fish or other marine animals.
If you encounter red tide, wash off with soap and water. Those with respiratory symptoms should move inside an air-conditioned area. Over-the-counter antihistamines can help. If symptoms don’t improve, see a doctor.
Do not harvest or eat fish that are sick or dead. You can eat fish caught when they are live and healthy if they are then filleted and rinsed thoroughly with fresh water. Do not eat shellfish, crabs, lobsters, shrimp, clams, oysters or scallops harvested in areas with red tide. They are filter feeds and can become contaminated with the toxin. It is safe to eat fish and shellfish from commercial restaurants.
About red tide
Red tide is a bloom of higher-than-normal concentrations of a microscopic alga known as Karenia brevis, or K. brevis. It forms offshore and moves onshore due to wave action. It is naturally reoccurring and may or may not become a problem in any given year.
Red tide has been documented in the southern Gulf of Mexico as far back as the 1700s and along Florida's Gulf coast since the 1840s. Fish kills near Tampa Bay show up in records of Spanish explorers.
The cause of the blooms is not known and no one knows how long any bloom may last.
Karenia brevis produces brevetoxins that affect the central nervous system of fish, causing them to die. The toxins also affect birds, sea turtles, other marine animals and people.
“Wave action can break open K. brevis cells and release these toxins into the air, leading to respiratory irritation. For people with severe or chronic respiratory conditions, such as emphysema or asthma, red tide can cause serious illness,” FWC says.
Toxins can also accumulate in oysters and clams, which can lead to Neurotoxic Shellfish Poisoning in people who eat contaminated shellfish.
Reporting dead fish
In St. Petersburg, residents can report dead fish by visiting https://www.stpete.org/residents/public_safety/red_tide.php.
The rest of the county can visit www.pinellascounty.org/redtide and click on “Pinellas County Red Tide Reporter.” Click on “Submit a Report” to add the location, type of problem, comments, contact information and photos. Location information can be provided by either typing in an address or creating a point on the map.
Residents also can report fish kills to FWC's Fish and Wildlife Research Institute fish kill hotline. Call 800-636-0511 to report fish kills, diseased fish, or fish with other abnormalities. Residents can dispose of dead fish with their regular trash.
If you see a sick bird, a bird off balance or unable to walk or stand, call Birds in Helping Hands at 727-365-4592 or the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary at 727-391-6211.
For current conditions statewide, visit https://myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/. Call 866-300-9399 from anywhere in Florida to hear a recording about red tide conditions throughout the state. Callers outside of Florida can dial 727-502-4952.
