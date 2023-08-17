Applications are being accepted to fill vacancies on the Pinellas County Affordable Housing Advisory Committee to complete a three-year term beginning Nov. 1.
The committee is composed of a minimum of eight, but not more than 11, members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners.
The committee meets about four times per year. Meetings are typically scheduled on the first Wednesday of the month at 4 p.m. at 333 Chestnut Street, Clearwater.
Applications are available at pinellas.gov/boards-councils-and-committees and must be received no later than 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6.