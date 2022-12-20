The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 75 samples collected from Southwest Florida as of Dec. 16. That’s up from 69 the previous Friday.
Bloom concentrations, or those with more than 100,000 cells per liter of water, were present in 30 samples — 18 in and off the shore of Pinellas County, one in Hillsborough, four in Manatee, four in Sarasota, two in Charlotte and one off the Monroe County shore. That is one more bloom concentration than the previous week.
In the Tampa Bay area last week, K. brevis was observed at background to high concentrations in and off the Pinellas shore. It was observed in high concentrations in Hillsborough.
Red tide was observed in Santa Rosa, Bay and Gulf counties in northwest Florida for the first time in this outbreak.
K. brevis was not observed along Florida’s east coast.
FWC’s current-status map as of Dec. 19 showed a medium-concentration outbreak at Treasure Island. A high-concentration outbreak was detected in the Intracoastal Waterway in St. Pete Beach. Three medium-concentration and seven high-concentration areas were observed in the Pass-a-Grille and Fort De Soto areas.
Reports of fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were received over the past week from Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Lee, and Collier counties. Respiratory irritation suspected to be related to red tide was reported via the Beach Conditions Reporting System during the past week in Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Lee, and Collier counties.
The Florida Department of Health-Pinellas County said some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation similar to cold symptoms. Some individuals with breathing problems such as asthma might experience more severe symptoms. Usually, symptoms go away when a person leaves the area or goes indoors.
Health officials recommend that people experiencing symptoms stay away from beach areas or go into an air-conditioned space. If symptoms do not subside, contact your health care provider for evaluation.
DOH-Pinellas recommends these steps:
• Do not swim around dead fish.
• If you have chronic respiratory problems, be careful and consider staying away from locations with red tide as it can affect your breathing.
• Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish and distressed or dead fish from affected locations. If fish are healthy, rinse fillets with tap or bottled water and throw out the guts.
• Keep pets away from water, sea foam and dead sea life.
• Residents living in beach areas are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner.
• If outdoors, residents may choose to wear paper filter masks, especially if onshore winds are blowing.
For recent and current information at individual beaches, visit https://visitbeaches.org/.
For information about Red Tide and links to other resources, visit http://pinellas.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/environmental-health/water-programs/red-tide/index.html.