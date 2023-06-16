Pineapple Projects completes 50th home
The Pineapple Projects, a local nonprofit organization, has now finished furnishing its 50th home for families who are starting over.
The organization was launched during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through collaborations with local organizations and the generosity of the community, the Pineapple Projects has donated furniture and household essentials to families who have experienced hardship.
“By helping families furnish their homes, the organization restores dignity, instills a sense of pride, and promotes stability during times of rebuilding,” officials said. “The Pineapple Projects recognizes that a fully furnished and welcoming home is vital for families as they regain their independence. Their support and compassion foster hope, resilience, and a renewed sense of purpose for the families they serve.”
The Pineapple Projects runs solely on donations from the community and local businesses. Volunteers donate their time and energy to assist with furniture delivery, assembly, and arrangement.
For more information about the Pineapple Projects, visit thepineappleprojects.org or contact hello@thepineappleprojects.org.
Update allows real-time water usage checks
Pinellas County Utilities has launched a new internet portal that lets customers track their water usage.
This update comes after a four-year drive by Pinellas County Utilities to install new digital meters that allow for more precise and up-to-date water readings.
The portal makes it easier for customers to monitor their water consumption and discover suspected leaks. It also allows customers to review and compare bills, submit requests and find tips on saving money and water. Customers can access the portal at any time from any device with an internet connection.
Customers who have not yet created an online account can sign up at myaccount.pinellas.gov.
Federal grant to test retrofitting PSTA buses
The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority will receive nearly $893,000 in federal transportation funds for a pilot program to test whether its current fleet of buses can be modified to operate automatically.
The funding is part of $11.6 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to support six transit bus automation research projects designed to improve safety, efficiency and accessibility on the road and in bus maintenance yards, according to a DOT press release.
PSTA’s retrofitting project aims to allow for routing bus yard tasks to be done more efficiently, such as automated parking and recall.
Ruck Walk to inform on soldier suicide
ST. PETERSBURG — The Anthony Muhlstadt Defender 5K Ruck Walk will be held Saturday, June 24, at Gateway Baptist Church, 7700 16th St. N.
Hosted by the Veteran Approved Network, the walk hopes to raise funds and awareness in the fight against veteran suicide. All proceeds will benefit the Stop Soldier Suicide Organization, a veteran-founded and led 501 (c)3 non-profit focused on military suicide prevention.
The Ruck Walk will begin at 8 a.m. Participants can ruck, walk or run the event.
The Anthony Muhlstadt Defender Ruck Walk was inspired by Marine Anthony Muhlstadt, who lost his life to suicide in November 2021. The Ruck will be led by Muhlstadt’s brothers and sisters of the Marine Corp.
For information call Toni Hedstrom, 813-220-1657 or email ToniHedstrom@TampaVANetwork.com.