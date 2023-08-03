ST. PETERSBURG — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, in partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays, will host a VetFest event, Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tropicana Field. Veterans and families do not need to sign up or register for this event. Attendees are asked to park in lot 6 and enter through gate 1.
VetFest is being held to educate and inform veterans about the PACT Act and to provide onsite services to include VA health care enrollment, toxic exposure screenings, VA claims assistance, VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center, women’s health, mental health, whole health, Vet Center, and more.
Attendees will also have opportunities to receive guided tours of Tropicana Field and enter drawings for free game tickets, compliments of the Rays.