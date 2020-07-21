Sheriff requests 3.1% increase in FY 2021 budget

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri told county commissioners July 16 that he had met the budget target set for his department for fiscal year 2021.
According to an analysis from the Office of Management and Budget, the sheriff’s office is requesting nearly $325.4 million, which is just over $9.9 million more than the current year.
Most of the budget, 86.5%, will go to personal services and includes increases in salaries and benefits consistent with those other county employees will receive. Another 10.8% will pay for operating expenses with about 7% for capital outlay.
The sheriff also asked for two additional items that were not part of his proposed budget. The first was $6.6 million for vehicle replacements, which would be financed and cost an additional $1.7 million a year for four years.
Gualtieri said142 vehicles needed to be replaced including 67 patrol vehicles. The others include a variety of vehicles, such as jail transport vans, message trailers and beach vehicles.
He said the oldest patrol car needing replacement was 21 years old and the youngest was a 2016 model. They average 105,000 miles. The oldest non-patrol vehicle is a 1988 model.
He said the debt service for the sheriff’s office would stay about the same, as some loans would be paid before taking on new debt, which is a method the sheriff has used for successfully for several years.
The second item was $748,080 to enhance visitor screening at two entrance lobbies at the jail. He said improvements needed to be made to eliminate vulnerabilities. The money will pay for seven new detention deputies and two X-ray machines and two metal detectors.
Increased law enforcement is needed to screen professional visitors and other non-employees entering the jail 24/7. Bags and briefcases would be screened using the X-ray machines and metal detectors and the extra deputies would do in-person screenings to eliminate risk to employees, visitors and inmates.
Budget covers more than just law enforcement
Commissioner Ken Welch asked Gualtieri to talk about some of the investments the sheriff’s office makes in the community. He said there had been a lot of discussion around the country about funding or defunding the police. He said Pinellas had made investments to try to reduce poverty, ex-offender programs and early learning programs for children.
Gualtieri said he had talked at other places and to other people about the work the sheriff’s office does that goes beyond the criminal justice system and law enforcement. He noted that a better job needed to be done to let people know about the different programs.
He said the sheriff’s office had made tremendous investments in nontraditional programs that were not law enforcement’s responsibility.
“We did it voluntarily and willingly,” he said, adding that to just take a hard line approach was not the right thing to do.
He said not everything is a criminal justice problem. Many issues are social problems that law enforcement can’t solve.
“The criminal justice system became a dumping ground for social problems,” he said.
So, he decided to try to do things different.
One example is Pinellas Safe Harbor, which is the only sheriff-run homeless shelter in the country and the largest provider of homeless services in Pinellas. Gualtieri said during non-COVID times, the average population is about 400.
When Gualtieri started Safe Harbor, he had a big problem with over population in the jail. Many of the inmates were homeless and had committed minor crimes, such as trespassing or urinating in public. It costs $126 a day to house someone in jail. It costs $17 a day to house them at Safe Harbor.
And the best part is that they get services, Gualtieri said.
“We’re breaking the cycle of homelessness,” he said.
People at Safe Harbor get drug and alcohol treatment, mental health treatment, learn job skills and life skills. They work with social workers to get what they need to keep them out of the criminal justice system.
Gualtieri said he has community partners that help, but most of the cost comes from the sheriff’s budget.
Another program is the adult prearrest diversion program.
“Traditionally, when you commit a crime, you go to jail,” he said. “We realized a lot of people just have ups and downs in life. They make mistakes and there’s a big difference between people who commit criminal acts as opposed to just making a mistake.”
He said that one mistake can affect them the rest of their lives in terms of trying to get a job, joining the military or even getting housing.
Gualtieri created the program four years ago and it in the only one in the state that doesn’t require a fee to participate, he said. The program includes 13 offenses, including possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and retail theft up to $750.
Gualtieri said before those people would get arrested, booked into jail, go through the courts, get a criminal record and be given community service. This way, they don’t get arrested. They are given a card and have to go the prearrest diversion office within 48 hours where they are screened. The still get community service, but no criminal record.
He also talked about the juvenile arrest diversion program and said the county has the highest number of participants in the state.
The sheriff’s office has a partnership with Directions for Living that partners deputies with social workers to respond to suicide calls and others that are mental health related. The goal is to reduce the number of Baker Acts and get those people follow-up services.
“One of the voids in the mental health system is case management,” Gualtieri said.
He said the program helps prevent mental health calls from becoming a crisis.
Pinellas Integrated Care is a partnership between the county and other partners to take case management out on the streets, Gualtieri said. It engages the highest users of the criminal justice system and the mental health system.
Last year, the sheriff’s office partnered with the Pinellas County School Board to start a program to try to reduce the number of Baker Acts with students with mental health issues. Deputies assigned to the schools take it to homes.
Another program monitors juveniles that have committed five felonies in the past year. The idea is to provide programs and services to help break the cycle. Gualtieri said the kids are willing to go to the programs.
“But the families won’t go,” he said.
The sheriff’s office is also doing a lot more that is community based, Gualtieri said.
Welch said he thought it was important to know what is being done, especially when discussing the sheriff’s budget, so everyone “can understand where we are so we can move forward.”
“There are things in the sheriff’s budget, he’s been doing for years,” Welch said.
