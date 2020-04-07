PSTA completes installation of safety shields on buses

ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority announced it has completed installation of bus driver safety shields in all 202 of its buses, which are now equipped with protective barriers.
“I am thankful for the hard work so many people did in order to complete this critical investment to keep both our drivers and riders in our care safe,” said Brad Miller, PSTA CEO. “During these difficult times, these shields also provide another layer of security for our operators, in which we are also grateful for.”
In 2019, the PSTA Board of Directors unanimously voted to approve $1.2 million in funding for the project. The barriers were paid for with PSTA’s capital reserve fund. PSTA was one of the first agencies in the Tampa Bay region to install safety barriers.
“Our bus drivers deserve the right to feel safe at work. These are parents, spouses, grandparents. They want to come in to do their jobs and make it home to their loved ones,” said Joe Barkley, PSTA board chair. “These shields not only will help provide a peace of mind, but also an added layer of security to make sure that they get home each night.”