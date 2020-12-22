PSTA bus operator test positive for COVID-19
ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority received notification Dec. 15 from a bus operator, who had tested positive for COVID-19. This is the sixteenth public-facing PSTA employee that has tested positive.
The bus operator last reported to work on Dec. 9.The 14 days prior to that time the operator drove Route 7 on Dec. 7-9 and CAT on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1-4.
PSTA does not believe any passengers came in contact with the driver, who remained socially distant from all passengers. However, anyone who feels like they experience symptoms should seek medical advice.
The operator is currently under treatment.
PSTA requires riders to wear protective face coverings while riding and to use transit for essential travel only. Essential travel means taking trips to work, hospitals, health care providers, pharmacies, grocery stores, banks, food distribution centers, schools, to provide care for family members, and other similar destinations.
In the middle of March, PSTA announced it is enforcing rear-door boarding only, except for those with mobility devices. Rear-door boarding and temporarily going fare-free reduces crowding at the farebox and limits exposure between passengers and bus operators. In addition, bus operators have the discretion to limit the number of riders on their bus to no more than 15 people at a given time. PSTA is supplying bus operators with gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant.
In total, including non-public facing employees and service providers like Jolley Trolley and CareRide, PSTA has 41 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.
St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport runway reopens
CLEARWATER — St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, PIE, reopened its primary runway on Dec. 18 after its closure in July as part of our Runway Rehabilitation Project.
During this closure, all flight operations were shifted to the secondary runway and noise abatement procedures were temporarily suspended.
Airport officials say they recognize these altered flight patterns impacted residential communities while the airport completed these safety improvements. Noise Abatement Procedures will resume with the reopening of the primary runway.
“We appreciate the community’s understanding during this critical phase of the project,” officials said.
Intersection of 62nd Street North and 142nd Avenue North to be closed
LARGO — Pinellas County will begin construction on a major improvements project at the intersection of 62nd Street North and 142nd Avenue North in Largo on Dec. 21.
The intersection will be closed for four weeks, and detour signage will be in place to direct traffic. A traffic control plan will provide access to local residential and commercial properties. Digital signs are already in place at all four approaches to the intersection.
The project includes full reconstruction of the intersection, along with drainage and sidewalk improvements. The location is northeast of U.S. 19 at Ulmerton Road and west of the EpiCenter at St. Pete College.
Forward Pinellas creates virtual comment board
ST. PETERSBURG — More than 500 St. Petersburg residents and visitors took the Downtown St. Petersburg Mobility Survey this summer telling Forward Pinellas how it can make transportation in Downtown St. Petersburg safe, efficient and accessible to walkers, bikers, drivers and everyone in between.
Now, Forward Pinellas needs help to define a vision for transportation in Downtown St. Petersburg with a new, interactive “Comment Board” where the public can share where there are seeing problems, upload pictures, and even comment and like other posts. The online “Comment Board” will be open to share your ideas now until Jan. 10, 2021.
Here’s how to get involved:
• Share ideas on the “Comment Board” at bit.ly/DTSPcommentboard
• Visit ForwardPinellas.org/DTSP/
• Sign Up for the Email List at bit.ly/DTSPSignUp
The Downtown St. Petersburg Mobility Study is a partnership between Forward Pinellas, the city of St. Petersburg and the Florida Department of Transportation.
For more information on Forward Pinellas, visit www.ForwardPinellas.org.
Forward Pinellas wants to know how it is doing
Every metropolitan area in the nation has a metropolitan planning organization to help guide investments in its transportation network.
As both the Pinellas Planning Council and the MPO for Pinellas County, Forward Pinellas is responsible for prioritizing transportation projects, helping to determine the need for those projects, and guiding land use decisions in Pinellas. This includes projects like repairing sidewalks, adding bikeways and trails, building highways, improving transit and using technology to make travel safer and more efficient.
Forward Pinellas wants to hear the public’s thoughts on the things that residents think it is doing well as an agency and areas where it could improve. What things could it be doing to add more value? Are there areas where it is doing a great job?
The public is asked to take a quick, 5-question survey to tell us how we’re doing. Visit bit.ly/FPHowAreWeDoing. The survey will be open until Jan. 17, 2021.
The public is asked to check out ways to get involved. Call 727-464-8250 or email info@forwardpinellas.org. Apply for a committee. Subscribe to the blog: forwardpinellas.org/blog. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
The results from this survey will help us determine our planning practices and priorities in the future. In addition, every four years, Forward Pinellas undergoes a certification process to ensure we’re meeting federal requirements and are being responsible stewards of the resources invested in Pinellas County.
The United States Department of Transportation will conduct the Forward Pinellas 2020 certification review on Jan. 28, 2021 and will use your feedback in their assessment.
For more information and to stay up to date about the Quadrennial Certification, visit www.forwardpinellas.org/certification.
For more information about Forward Pinellas, visit www.ForwardPinellas.org.