The deadline to apply for two appointments to the Pinellas Public Library Cooperative has been extended to Friday, Aug. 30. These are volunteer positions and there is no compensation.
Mandatory applications can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards and must be received no later than 3 p.m. on Aug. 30.
Pinellas Public Library Cooperative provides library services to unincorporated areas of the county and participating municipalities that do not have such services, and helps improve library services to citizens of municipalities and library tax districts that have library services.
Meetings of the PPLC Board are generally held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at the PPLC office in Clearwater, but will also be held at times at other member libraries or alternate locations.
County commissioners will review all applications and make its appointments at an upcoming commission meeting. Please note: All materials submitted to Pinellas County Government are subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.