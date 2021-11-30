Pinellas County’s October not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.5%, a tad lower than 3.6% in September and well below 4.6 reported in October 2020, according to the report released Nov. 19 from the state Department of Economic Opportunity.
The county’s labor force grew to 517,389 compared to 516,871 last month and 481,495 for the same month last year. DEO reported 18,277, which was 358 fewer than in September and 3,840 fewer than in 2020.
The unemployment rate for the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metropolitan Statistical Area also declined going from 3.9% in September to 3.8% in October. The rate was 4.8% in October 2020.
The rate in the state of Florida fell from 4.3% in September to 4% in October and the national rate went from 4.6% to 4.3%.
The unemployment rates reported are not seasonally adjusted. The DEO’s report does not provide seasonally adjusted rates for counties or MSAs. DEO does provide seasonally adjusted numbers for states and the nation.
The state’s seasonally adjusted rate was 4.6%, down from 4.8% in September. The United States’ rate decreased from 4.8% in September to 4.6% in October.
Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique used to measure and remove the effects of recurring patterns to show how employment and unemployment, as well as the size of the labor force change from month to month due to seasonal events, such as weather, harvests, major holidays and school schedules.
The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater placed second among the states 24 metro areas for the highest number of private-sector jobs and over-the-year job gains, adding 75,500 new jobs. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford was first with 82,900 new jobs and Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall was third with 69,300.
The state has had 18 consecutive months of private-sector job growth, adding 44,300 jobs over the month and increasing by 5.7% over the year. Florida has also experienced 12 consecutive months of labor force increases with a growth of 29,000 over the month.
The Tampa area’s labor force in October gained 114,520 new jobs over the year, a 7.4% increase. The industries gaining the most jobs include professional and business services with 23,000 jobs, and leisure and hospitality with 22,300 jobs. The Tampa area gained the most jobs over the year in the professional and business services industry, along with the other services industry, among all metro areas.
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater tied with Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall MSA and Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent MSA for the rank of No. 15 among the state’s 24 metro areas. Sebring MSA ranked No. 1 with the highest unemployment rate of 5.4% and Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin MSA ranked No. 24 with the lowest rate, 3.2%.
Pinellas still has the lowest unemployment rate of the counties in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA. It tied with Alachua, Glades and Sarasota counties for the rank of No. 53. Hillsborough tied with Miami-Dade and Seminole counties for the rank of No. 41 with an unemployment rate of 3.8%. Pasco County tied with nine others for the rank of No. 25 with a rate of 4.1% and Hernando, which typically has the highest rate in the local MSA, tied with Madison County for the rank of No. 11 with an unemployment rate of 4.7%.
Hendry County ranked No. 1 with the highest unemployment rate in the state, 6.3% and Monroe County ranked No. 67 with the lowest rate, 2.5%
