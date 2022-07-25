Clearwater Police detectives have arrested the grandmother of a murder victim, alleging she threatened a witness in the case.
Peggy Camarillo, 58, of Seminole was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with tampering with a witness. She was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.
Camarillo is the grandmother of Michael Conrad, who was shot and killed at Bay Cove Apartments on July 6. Stuart Beck, who was in a relationship with the same woman as Conrad, has been charged with first-degree murder.
Camarillo used social media to threaten and intimidate the woman, detectives said.
They said Camarillo wrote: "I have to bury my baby in a couple of days, and you know how hard that is going to be I will not be responsible for my actions. Remember I am a crazy (expletive deleted) and I am not going to deal with this, so your best bet is to get the (expletive deleted) away from here. You'll never live peaceful in this town that's a promise."
Detectives said that because of the threats, the woman — who was at the apartment at the time of the shooting — fled the state prior to scheduled court hearings.