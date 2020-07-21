Pinellas reports 9% unemployment rate in June

Pinellas County’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June was 9%, considerably better than 12.4% reported by the Department of Economic Opportunity for May, but still much higher than 3.2% in June 2019.
The county’s labor force grew to 472,897 compared to 467,996 last month. The number reportedly unemployed was 42,474, down from 57,976 in need of a job in May. But, only, 15,694 were seeking employment in May 2019.
DEO released the latest job report on July 17. The state’s not seasonally adjusted rate for June was 10.7%, which is better than the 13.5% in May, but higher than 3.3% in June last year. The United States rate was 11.2% in June, compared to 13% in May and 3.8% in June 2019.
The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties, had an unemployment rate of 9.2% in June, compared to 12.2% in May and 3.4% in June last year.
In May, all 24 of the state’s metro areas had over-the-year job losses. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford had the most, a loss of 217,000 jobs. Miami-Miami-Beach-Kendall was second with a loss of 122,800 jobs. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater came in third, down 102,400 jobs.
In June, 23 of 24 metro areas had job losses. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater did not make the top three. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford kept its first place position with a loss of 169,800 jobs, followed by Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall, still in the No. 2 spot, with a loss of 73,000 jobs, and Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach-Kendall came in third with a loss of 69,500 jobs.
One metro area actually reported over-the-year job gains: The Villages added 100 jobs.
The industry losing the most jobs over the year in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area was leisure and hospitality, down 27,600 jobs. According to DEO’s re-employment dashboard, 87,499 COVID-19-related initial claims have been filed by Pinellas County residents with 14,002 from those working in the accommodation and food services industry.
Three major industries gained jobs in the local metro area over the year: construction with 1,800 new jobs, manufacturing with 1,400 and government, adding 100 jobs.
Statewide, the only industry gaining jobs over the year was construction, adding 4,600. The industry losing the most jobs was leisure and hospitality, down 268,400 jobs, or 21.5%.
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA tied with Sebring MSA for the No. 14 position among the state’s 24 metro areas. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford MSA placed No. 1 with the highest unemployment rate, 16.5%. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin was ranked No. 24 with the lowest rate, 6.5%.
Pinellas County ranked No. 25 among the state’s 67 counties. Of the other counties in the local metro area, Hillsborough ranked No. 24 with an unemployment rate of 9.1%, Pasco tied with Charlotte County for the rank of No. 20 with a rate of 9.4%, and Hernando tied with Citrus County for No. 10 with a 10.2% unemployment rate.
Osceola County ranked No. 1 with the highest unemployment rate in the state, 22.9% and Lafayette County ranked No. 67 with the lowest rate of 4.9%.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.