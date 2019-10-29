Tax collector returns over $11.5 million in unspent fees

Charles W. Thomas, Pinellas County tax collector, announced Oct. 24 that his office returned more than $11.5 million in unspent revenue to the Board of County Commissioners and other taxing authorities.
The county tax collector’s office has returned nearly $33.6 million in unspent revenue since October 2017.
“We work hard to be fiscally responsible,” Thomas said in a press release. “It’s an honor to provide the Board of County Commissioners these funds, which can be used to make Pinellas County an even better place to live, work and visit.”
The tax collector’s office is fee-based, meaning its operations are funded through the fees it collects. State law regulates these fees, such as the $6.25 fee for driver license transactions. At the end of each fiscal year, the tax collector distributes all unused fees to local taxing authorities.
The lion’s share of the revenue goes to the General Fund, the county’s primary operating fund, which is used to provide services and benefits to all residents. The BCC received $10.4 million from the tax collector’s office, with the remaining $1.1 million split amongst other taxing authorities.
