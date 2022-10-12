Drivers began to see sharp drops in prices at the pump, at least briefly, thanks to the state's Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022, which went into effect Oct. 1.
The Act suspends the state's 25.3-cent tax on each gallon of gasoline through October.
On Oct. 9, the state average price was $3.26 per gallon. That was the lowest daily average price since the beginning of the yeare.
Before October, the state average already had declined by $1.50 per gallon since peaking at $4.89 per gallon in mid-June.
"This gas tax builds on the previous downward pressure on pump prices, stemming from global recession concerns and underwhelming fuel demand," said Mark Jenkins AAA spokesman.