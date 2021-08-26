Pinellas commissioners divided on millage rate rollback

LARGO — Pinellas County’s tentative general fund millage rate for fiscal year 2022 remains uncertain, due to a split decision made reluctantly during an Aug. 19 work session.
Pinellas County commissioners were in total agreement Aug. 3 when they rejected a plan by staff to increase the local option fuel tax help fund the cash-strapped transportation trust fund. Instead the commission asked that the proposed rollback of the general fund millage rate be reduced in an amount that would make up the difference.
Staff estimated a shortfall of about $3.3 million in the trust fund for FY 2022 with the funding gap increasing to $8 million in future years.
The commission had been expected to agree on a tentative general fund millage rate at the Aug. 3 meeting so the property appraiser could use that number when calculating estimated property tax bills in the Truth in Millage notices to be mailed out on Aug. 23.
Instead, commissioners asked staff to figure an amount that would provide the needed revenue to be used for the TRIM notice calculations. That number can be reduced before the final millage rates and budgets are approved on Sept. 21.
During an Aug. 19 work session, commissioners were asked to decide between three proposed millage rate amounts that would extend the life of the transportation trust fund for a varying amount of time depending on the choice made.
Option one calls for a partial rollback of the general fund millage rate to 5.0982, which would save the average homeowner $31.04. It would sustain the transportation trust fund through FY 2026. It would raise a sum equivalent to the levy of five cents in fuel tax, or about $9 million.
Option two was a partial rollback to 5.1088, which would provide an additional $10 million for the trust fund. It would save the average homeowner about $29.17 and sustain the trust fund through FY 2028.
Option three was a partial rollback to 5.1302, which would save the average homeowner $25.44. It would raise an additional $12 million and sustain the trust fund through FY 2035.
The current millage rate is 5.2955. The savings to homeowner was calculated using an average residential property value of $175,061.
Under option 1, 0.0959 of the millage rate would go to the transportation trust fund. Under option 2, 0.1065 would be dedicated to the trust fund, and with option three, 0.1279 would go to the fund.
Staff recommended option two.
However, commissioners Karen Seel, Janet Long and Rene Flowers favored option 3. Seel said it reduced property taxes while providing the money needed for transportation infrastructure. It also allowed the most time to figure out how to solve the problem for the future.
Flowers agreed. She said it would allow the county to make a significant dent in the backlog of sidewalk and road projects while maintaining current needs. She said there was no guarantee money would be coming from the state or federal government for the projects in the future, as some commissioners thought could happen.
On the opposite side, Commissioner Kathleen Peters said she would not support option three. She said the commission had agreed to roll back the millage the rate to help citizens who had been hurt due to the pandemic. She supports option one.
“I stand really strong for giving citizens a break,” she said, adding that some might not think $25 is a big deal, but … “I would have support (option) three. (Option) one gives us time to come up with a long-term solution.”
Commission Chair Dave Eggers agreed with Peters. He said four years was plenty of time to find a solution for the future of the trust fund.
Commissioners discussed the effect of electric vehicles on the roads and the impact to the gas tax, especially as the numbers increased over time. Commissioner Charlie Justice, who supported option two, said according to Google, about 1% of the vehicles on the road in the United States were electric. Commissioner Pat Gerard also supported option two as a compromise.
Seel pointed out that if the commission set the millage at a higher rate, it could always be reduced if a solution was found for the funding issues.
“This way (with option 3) we might even be able to fix people’s problems,” she said. “I’m ready to step up our end game to fix some roads.”
County Administrator Barry Burton agreed. He said if more money was raised than expected, it would be used to do more projects or the millage rate could be lowered. He asked that the commission make a decision so it could be included in the documentation and advertisements being prepared for the upcoming budget hearings on Sept. 9 and 21.
When commissioners remained in a stalemate, Eggers moved on to other items on the agenda.
At the end of the meeting, Eggers came back to the millage rate, saying again that he supported option one and asked that commissioners come over to his side. He said it gave four years to find a way to fund the transportation trust fund for the long term.
In lieu of that, he suggested a compromise adding in an option between one and two that would sustain the trust fund through fiscal year 2027 and still provide a savings to citizens. Justice pointed out that property owners would not be getting a lump sum check and that the savings likely would be only about 15 cents more a month, so adding another option wouldn’t provide a dramatic change. However, he did say he might consider moving his vote to the new option.
Even if Justice, Peters and Eggers agreed to a compromise between one and two, it would still only be three votes and four was needed for a majority.
Burton again asked the commission to make a decision.
“We want to prepare the budget documents,” he said. “A decision needs to be made for the budget hearings. I don’t want to do it on the fly.”
In the end, Gerard agreed to option three, adding her vote to that of Seel, Long and Flowers to create a majority of four.
The matter will be discussed again during the first public budget hearing at 6 p.m. Sept. 9 and the final decision will be made during the second public hearing at 6 p.m. Sept. 21.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.