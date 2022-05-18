Pinellas opts out of Cross Bay Ferry agreement

CLEARWATER — All seven Pinellas County commissioners said yes May 10 to a request from the county administrator to terminate a deal with local government partners that provide financial support for the Cross Bay Ferry.
The county had until June 1 to inform Hillsborough County and the cities of Tampa and St. Petersburg of its intent to opt out of the existing four-year interlocal agreement. The partners now have until Aug. 1 to come to a new arrangement that Pinellas hopes will be more favorable for local governments and taxpayers.
Terms for the initial year, which began Oct. 1, 2021, call for eight months of service to be extended by one month each year until the ferry reaches 12 months of operation in fiscal year 2025.
Hillsborough County has until Aug. 15 to negotiate a separate operating contract with HMS Ferries, which currently provides service Wednesday-Sunday via a twin-hull aluminum catamaran that travels from the Vinoy Basin in downtown St. Petersburg to the Tampa Ferry Terminal.
Commissioners talked at length about the agreement during a May 5 work session during which they indicated their continued support for ferry service in Tampa Bay. However, they were not in favor of ongoing subsidies, which began in 2017. They conceded that the only way to eliminate or amend the subsidies was to terminate the agreement. No decision was made during the work session.
Nevertheless the ferry’s supporters interpreted the commission’s desire to change the contract as an attack on the ferry itself, as evidenced by an onslaught of emails most protesting any action that might take it away.
When Burton made his request, he addressed the miscommunication, saying he supported the ferry, but not the contract’s terms and lack of transparency. Commissioner Pat Gerard said she received 200 emails from people upset that commissioners were against the ferry. She said they want the commission to hold a public hearing on the matter. Commissioner Janet Long said she too had been the target of an email campaign from people who had misinterpreted some of her words at the work session.
It is true that at the May 5 meeting Long said she would not support the ferry until its operators considered moving to use more advanced technologies, such as vessels powered by electricity or hydrogen.
She restated her position, insisting that her passion for the use of newer technology did not mean she did not support ferry service. Still she remained adamant about her desire to renegotiate the contract to change the terms.
“It would be irresponsible to sign this contract for four more years,” she said.
Commissioner Kathleen Peters agreed. She pointed out that the ferry was not transportation.
“This is not about taking people off the roads,” she said.
Taxpayers struggling to afford basic necessities are subsidizing rich people’s rides to entertainment venues, she said.
“I have a problem with that,” Peters said.
She also said HMS Ferries had not been good partners with the county although the ferry had proved it could be a good business for HMS. She favors opening up the contract to reevaluate the terms.
Commissioner Rene Flowers said the county had to be more fiscally responsible in its role with the ferry. She is upset that Pinellas was not included in any discussions about HMS Ferries’ potential to be self-sufficient. She would like to have a meeting where all involved meet in person to talk.
Commissioner Dave Eggers has been opposed to using taxpayer dollars to subsidize the ferry since the beginning. He said there other projects that could use funding. Still he wants to correct any misconceptions the public might have about the commission’s intentions. He wants to make sure everyone understands that commissioners aren’t trying to stop the ferry service.
Commissioner Karen Seel concurred, expressing her support for the ferry and renegotiating the contract. She would like to include everyone in the mix trying to find a solution, including the Tampa and Hillsborough County Convention and Visitor’s Bureaus.
Two representatives from HMS Ferries spoke virtually to the commission.
Matt Miller, president of HMS Ferries, was unhappy that the county had waited until the “11th hour” to make a decision and was using out-of-date information to gauge his company’s potential to make a profit.
He said HMS had absorbed increases in operating costs due to price hikes in fuel, labor and insurance, but would still stand by the operating agreement in place.
“That’s what good partners do,” he said. “If the county wants to open up the agreement, so be it. That will help us recoup our losses.”
He also said that the ferry was part of a public transit system and, as such, it should be no surprise that it would need a subsidy.
Ed Turanchik, an attorney representing HMS Ferries, said if Pinellas terminated the agreement, the operating agreement between HMS and Hillsborough County would automatically expire.
“There won’t be ferry service next year,” he said.
He also said without the service, the $5 million grant to Hillsborough County from the federal government for a second ferry would be at risk, since it required an existing service to remain eligible for funding. He said once the new ferry was operational, the service could run without subsidies.
“There are a lot of risks here,” he said, adding that the $5 million grant “is the way forward, so you don’t have any additional subsidies.”
After Turanchik and Miller made their comments, Flowers pointed out that HMS had provided the numbers that Miller now claimed were unacceptable. She said Miller and Turanchik had attended the May 5 meeting and didn’t speak up about the numbers when they were presented by staff. She said the county had asked for data this year and in the past without result.
“Facts are stubborn things,” she said.
She said she appreciated both men attending the meeting virtually, stating her displeasure that “no one thought it was important enough to be here in person.” She was obviously unhappy about Turanchik’s claim that the ferry would not operate next season if Pinellas canceled the contract, pointing out again that the county has until Aug. 1 to come to a new agreement.
County Attorney Jewel White said termination of the interlocal between the member governments would not affect the agreement between HMS and Hillsborough County. She said per the contract itself, the only way to renegotiate terms was to provide notice and terminate it.
“Your consistent ability to say things that are not necessarily accurate really makes me not happy,” Flowers said. “I’m happy for the ferry; I’ve never ridden it — but I hear wonderful things about it.”
Before the vote, Commission Chair Charlie Justice said the county had been told last year, when objections came up, if it wanted to make changes to the agreement in the future, all it had to do was let its partners know by June 1.
He said the county wanted to be more than just one of four entities that provide funding for the ferry. It wants to feel like an equal partner that receives information the same as the others. Pinellas wants to be able to share ideas and suggestions that provide ways to do things better, he said.
Staff is willing to look at ways help the ferry pay for itself, Justice said, which will be of “great benefit for all.”
“This is a day long overdue,” Justice said.
Burton agreed try to to schedule a meeting between the local partners and HMS Ferries as soon as possible.
