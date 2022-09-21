CLEARWATER — Pinellas County may soon have a smoking ban on at least three of its public beach parks.
Commissioners indicated their willingness to enact a ban Sept. 15 after Parks and Conservation Resources Director Paul Cozzie provided an update on the latest action by the state Legislature, which allows counties and municipalities to restrict smoking within the boundaries of any public beaches and public parks that they own with the exception of unfiltered cigars. The new rules have been effective since July 1.
Cozzie said the county, along with many of the municipalities that are members of the Barrier Island Governmental Council, also known as the Big-C, are considering a smoking ban to try to reduce litter, specifically cigarette butts — the No. 1 litter item reported during Keep Pinellas Beautiful’s annual Coastal Cleanups.
Cozzie provided results from the last two cleanups. Almost 19,000 cigarette butts were collected during the last pre-COVID Coastal Cleanup, and nearly 14,000 butts were collected last year, which was a shortened year, he said.
Cigarette butts are a tremendous contributor to microplastic pollution, he said. They break down and leave toxins in the waterways, wildlife areas and fisheries. Birds pick them up. They can be mistaken for food, he said.
Several municipalities in the state are considering smoking bans, including St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Miami Beach, Vero Beach, Boca Raton and Delray Beach, Cozzie said. Manatee County is considering options.
Currently, the city of Indian Harbour Beach in Brevard County, the town of Palm Beach in Palm Beach County and the city of Fernandina Beach prohibits smoking at municipal parks and beaches. The city of St. Augustine prohibits smoking at municipal parks and at swimming pools.
Cozzie is recommending a smoking ban in Pinellas that would apply only in sandy areas and the dunes at Fort De Soto, Sand Key and Fred Howard, public parks owned by the county. The ban also would apply to the county’s preserves and Heritage Village.
The Parks and Conservation Resources Advisory Board voted 5-1 Aug. 18 in favor of the ban. The person voting no wanted a designated smoking area to be included. Cozzie said a designated smoking area had not been included because all you had to do was step out of the sandy area and be able to smoke.
If Pinellas’ commissioners decide to enact a ban, it would mean a code change to Chapter 90, which already covers a ban in environmental lands for fire prevention purposes.
Cozzie said if the county enacted a ban, enforcement would begin with education. Signs would be erected informing the public that smoking was prohibited in designated areas. Beach access parks co-managed with municipalities would set their own rules.
Persons who violate the ban could be fined, he said. Park rangers would be responsible for enforcement in county parks with local law enforcement most likely to be the ones to give out fines in municipal areas.
No schedule of fines was available at the work session; however, it seemed they most likely would range from $83 to a maximum of $500.
However, the intent is not to fine people for smoking, Cozzie said.
“We don’t want to make this an issue on whether you should smoke or not,” Cozzie said. “We really wanted to address the issue of the litter, the impact on the wildlife and the waterways.”
He said no one was going to be ticketed the first time they show up with a cigarette at the beach. He said only if they refused to stop smoking when asked would there be a potential problem.
“It’s not about people’s right to smoke,” he said. “We’re trying to address the litter issue.”
Commissioners do not vote on action items at work sessions, so they agreed to bring the matter back for a vote at a regular meeting. Commissioner Karen Seel suggested that a designated smoking place with a receptacle for cigarette butts be included for all beaches and parks, not just the ones with a ban. Littering is already against county code.
Currently, the public is asked to not smoke near children’s playgrounds out of courtesy, Cozzie said.
“Maybe start with that step,” Seel said. “Courtesy.”
Commissioners were concerned that enforcement of a ban could be “messy” since it would not be unlawful to smoke except in sandy areas, dunes, environmental lands, preserves and Heritage Village. Eggers pointed out that it would still be legal for people to light up as they walked along the sand. It also would be legal to smoke unfiltered cigars.
The problem really starts when someone disposes of their cigarette butt by flicking it in the ocean or on the beach.
It is already against code to litter, Cozzie said. A smoking ban would just provide another way to target the county’s No. 1 litter problem — cigarette butts.
Commissioner Kathleen Peters said she wasn’t worried about enforcement. Commissioners were uncertain about informing the public that it would be OK to smoke unfiltered cigars, although there is no requirement to let people know.
Peters said if the county puts up signs that say smoking is prohibited, most people won’t look for loopholes or exceptions.
“I don’t think it will be a big messy,” she said.
Off-leash dog rules
Commissioners agreed with recommendations from the Parks and Conservation Resources Advisory Board to leave the rules in place that govern off-leash dogs in county parks. Cozzie told commissioners that a resident had made a complaint about the rules after an incident at John Chesnut Sr. Park in March.
That same resident brought the complaint to the commission in April and was referred to the advisory board in May. Staff was asked to look into how similar issues were handled in other areas and to look at options that might allow dogs to be off leash in county parks.
Currently, pets cannot be left unattended within parks, facilities managed by Parks and Conservation Resources or public marinas except in designated areas.
Cozzie said the rules are in place to decrease the chance of conflict between dogs and/or dog owners and out of respect for people who have a fear of dogs. They decrease the chance of having someone bitten by a dog and they decrease the change of having a dog harass or negatively impact wildlife.
The rules also protect dogs from harm from alligators, snakes, vehicles and other dogs. In addition, there is a liability concern, he said.
Dogs are currently allowed off-leash at A.L. Anderson Park, John Chesnut Park, Sand Key Park, Eagle Lake Park, Walsingham Park, Boca Ciega Park, Fort De Soto Park and Fort De Soto Dog Beach.
Cozzie said the Parks and Conservation Resources Advisory Board voted unanimously Aug. 18 to continue with current policies within the parks.
Eggers said if more than one resident had requested a chance from current policies, he would be inclined to look for ways to change it; however, only one person wanted a change, so he said it seemed things were OK as is.
