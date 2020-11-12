County celebrates Pinellas Trail’s 30th anniversary

Pinellas County is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Fred Marquis Pinellas Trail with a special social media campaign.
It began Friday, Nov. 6, and will continue for 30 consecutive days, the county’s Facebook page will feature photos from some of our favorite locations on the trail.
A new photo will be posted every day at 12:05 p.m. and trail enthusiasts will be encouraged to test their knowledge and guess where the photo was taken. At 9 p.m. every day, the location will be revealed.
On Dec. 5, 1990, the first five miles of the Fred Marquis Pinellas Trail opened along an abandoned railroad corridor, providing a unique and protected greenspace for walking, running and biking. Today, the linear park stretches for 54 miles and is used by 250,000 residents and visitors every month. It provides recreation and safe and affordable connectivity to many county amenities and locations.
The Pinellas Trail extends from St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs and then to East Lake. The Pinellas Trail Loop is an interconnected network of trails that offers regional connectivity to the Hillsborough and Pasco county trail networks and the 250-mile Florida Coast-to-Coast Connector Trail.
The Pinellas Trail is part of the Florida Greenways and Trails System and has been inducted into the National Rails to Trails Hall of Fame. It is a two-time winner of the Best Trail of Florida award from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
To learn more, visit www.Pinellascounty.org/trailgd.