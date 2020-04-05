Pinellas Commission to hold virtual public meeting

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County will hold its regularly scheduled public meeting virtually on Tuesday, April 7.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order March 20 suspending the requirement for a quorum to be present in person or that a government body meets at a specific public place. It allows meetings to occur by telephone or video conferencing. It does not waive other constitutional requirements or the Sunshine Law.
To ensure public safety and comply with the governor’s safer at home order in response to the COVID-19 virus, county commissioners will hold a meeting using the Zoom platform.
It will be broadcast live online at www.pinellascounty.org/TV and at www.youtube.com/pcctv1, as well as on the public access TV channels: Spectrum Channel 637, Frontier Channel 44 and WOW! Channel 18.
Members of the public are encouraged to watch using one of the methods above. Only those wishing to speak during the meeting should attend virtually by visiting www.pinellascounty.org/attend or calling in to the Zoom meeting at one of the following numbers: 1-646-558-8656; or 1-312-626-6799; or 1-301-715-8592; or 1-346-248-7799; or 1-720-707-2699; or 1-253-215-8782. The Webinar ID number is 238 247 671.
Those wishing to provide comments on an agenda item are encouraged to do so in advance through a dedicated public comment voicemail at 727-464-4010; or by written comment at www.pinellascounty.org/bccmeetingcomment.
Full instructions for commenting or providing materials for the meeting can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/BCC_Participation.htm, and recorded instructions are available at 727-464-4400.
Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may provide public input through use of these numbers via the state of Florida’s relay service at 7-1-1. For more information, visit www.ftri.org/relay/faqs.
All comments received by 5 p.m. Monday, April 6, will be included as part of the official record for this meeting and will be available for consideration by the commission before any action is taken.
Accessibility Help
Individuals with disabilities who need reasonable accommodations to effectively participate in this meeting are asked to contact Pinellas County’s Office of Human Rights by emailing both pvalenti@co.pinellas.fl.us and jlorick@co.pinellas.fl.us in advance of the need for reasonable accommodation, or by calling (727) 464-4882.
More information about ADA accommodation can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/humanrights/ada.
Staff from the Office of Human Rights is working remotely in order to practice social distancing protocols.