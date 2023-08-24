A section of interstate highway now bears the name of late Pinellas Deputy Michael Hartwick.
The portion of I-275 between mile markers 30 and 31 was officially dedicated to the deputy on Aug. 16.
Hartwick was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 23, 2022, near exit 30 on southbound I-275. He had been assigned to assist a construction crew and provide safety for them during their overnight roadwork on the interstate.
He parked his cruiser in the southbound lanes of I-275 with his emergency equipment on. When Hartwick exited his cruiser and walked to the shoulder of the road, he was struck by a large front-loader driven by a construction worker. He was pronounced dead at the scene.