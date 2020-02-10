The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Shoot with the Stars, presented with the National Aviation Academy, is sponsoring its third annual charity event and registration is open.
Shoot with the Stars is a competitive sporting clay event hosted by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Pinellas County Sheriff's Citizen's Academy Alumni Association and the Pinellas Police Athletic League.
The event will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, at 10514 Ehren Cutoff, Land O Lakes. Check-in and breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the clay shoot will begin at 9 a.m.
All participants will receive breakfast, lunch, event shirt, and ammunition for the competition. Each level of registration and sponsorship comes with different benefits. Visit https://www.shootwiththestars.com/ to register or for more information.
Pinellas PAL is a nonprofit organization sponsored by the sheriff's office that works with at-risk juveniles. All funds raised through "Shoot with the Stars" will benefit the youth development programs at Pinellas PAL.