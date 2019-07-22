ST. PETERSBURG — As part of the new St. Pete Pier development, Second Avenue North between Beach Drive and Bayshore Drive in St. Petersburg will be closed to thru traffic for roadway construction for an anticipated six-month period.
This work includes substantial reconstruction and drainage improvements.
Beach Drive and Bayshore Drive will still be accessible for northbound and southbound traffic flow and the intersections of Beach Drive and Bayshore Drive at Second Avenue will be converted to all-way-stop intersections.
The City Marina, Museum of History and Frescos will remain open throughout Pier construction.
For updates, visit www.newstpetepier.com.