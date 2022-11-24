HCA St. Petersburg Hospital lauded for hospital safety
ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital has received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national distinction about the hospital’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and error.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization that assigns letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients.
The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.
Holocaust Museum joins fight against Twitter antisemitism
ST. PETERSBURG — The Florida Holocaust Museum has joined a global coalition of more than 180 nonprofit organizations to call on Elon Musk’s Twitter to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism.
Adopted by 38 countries including the United States, the IHRA definition provides a comprehensive and independent standard by which to identify antisemitic content and guide decisions on the removal of posts in violation of community standards. Its adoption would provide content moderation teams with a valuable and consistent tool, increasing Twitter’s credibility by making it safer for the Jewish community.
The letter includes a data set of more than 1,000 antisemitic tweets. While 84% of them violated Twitter’s own Hateful Conduct policy, only 35% were removed after being reported.
“Twitter’s crisis reflects the broader national and global upswing in antisemitism,” said Mike Igel, chairman of The Florida Holocaust Museum. “Social media platforms have proved disturbingly apathetic amid record levels of harassment, slurs, and violence, and we’re proud to join the calls for accountability.”
Antisemitic incidents rose 34% in the United States from 2020 to 2021, FHM said.
The letter to Musk and Twitter can be found online at: www.AdoptIHRA.org/twitterletter
To submit announcements and press releases, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.