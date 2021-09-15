Pinellas County Commission approves tentative millage rates and budgets

LARGO — Pinellas County commissioners approved tentative millage rates and budgets for fiscal year 2022 during the first public hearings Sept. 9; however, the vote wasn't unanimous for the general fund.
The final vote will occur during a second public hearing on Sept. 21.
All the approvals were unanimous except the one for the general fund millage rate and budget. During a previous meeting the majority of commissioners had favored a millage rate of 5.1302 mills, which would be the first voluntary rollback of the rate since 2007. The average residential homeowner will save $25.44 on next year’s tax bill.
It is not a full rollback, as some preferred, but sets aside 0.1279 mills for the transportation trust fund to pay for roads, sidewalks and related necessities.
The commission voted 5-2 to approve that general fund millage rate with Commissioners Dave Eggers and Kathleen Peters voting no. The two also voted no to the $881.689 million general fund budget.
Peters wasn’t happy that the transportation trust fund was being shored up “off the backs of property owners.” She said the using a fuel tax would have allowed the cost to be paid for by all residents, as well as tourists.
However, commissioners had considered implementing a 5-cent fuel tax with the majority saying this wasn’t the time to do so. The consensus was to reduce the millage rate rollback. The problem came when staff proposed three options for that rollback. Eggers and Peters preferred the one that kept the larger amount of a rollback while the majority favored one that gave the biggest boost to the trust fund.
Eggers admitted that the county needed to find another way to pay for its transportation needs. He also said he thought the county would be able to give back more to residents with the rollback.
“It’s a symbolic thing more than anything,” he said. “We did what we could to be fiscally prudent.”
Commissioner Charlie Justice reminded everyone that nobody had wanted to enact a fuel tax. He also said that the budget was only a one-year plan, not a five- or 10-year plan. It is approved every year and can be changed.
Commissioner Rene Flowers said the commission decided to reduce the amount of the rollback because the public didn’t want to increase the fuel tax. She also said the reduction was symbolic and wouldn’t make that much difference in an individual’s budget.
“It’s better to take care of the county’s needs and keep everyone safe,” she said.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a millage rate of 0.0790 mills and budget for the Health Department. It is the first voluntary decrease in the millage rate since 1997 and would mean a $7.88 saving to residential property owners.
Commissioners also unanimously approved millage rates and budgets for special districts, including a decrease in millage for seven of 12 first districts. Districts with a decrease include Belleair Bluffs, Dunedin, Gandy, Largo, Safety Harbor, Seminole and South Pasadena.
The total countywide budget is just over $2.9 billion, which is a $135.9 million, or 4.9% increase over the revised FY 2021 budget.
However, Director of the Office of Management and Budget Bill Berger pointed out that excluding reserves (money in savings or already allocated) the FY 2022 budget is a decrease of 105.8 million, or 5.5% from FY 2021 and a $142.8 million, or 7.2%, decrease from FY 2020.
The budget allocates $5.5 million for general fund expenditures, a 0.7% increase over FY 2021, and a 19.8 million, or 2.4% decrease over FY 2020. The general fund budget went up by 4.5 million, an increase of 2.3% compared to FY 2021.
The county has a healthy amount of reserves, mostly due to commissioners approving a two-year budget last year in case money was needed due to the pandemic. However, unlike what many had feared, there was no big economic downturn.
Commissioners are now able to spend down the reserves. In addition, there is no reason to allocate money from this year’s collection of property taxes for reserves, which is one of the reasons a rollback of millage rates is possible.
Flowers pointed out that building up the reserves allowed the county to pay for needs they couldn’t pay for otherwise. Those needs included such things as paying off the sheriff’s debit for new vehicles and buying new helicopters for the sheriff and mosquito control. The county also will get an expanded marine unit and mental health unit. The list is lengthy.
Commissioners praised the work staff did on this year’s budget and gave kudos to Berger, who is retiring on Oct. 1. All agreed that more work was needed to figure out what to do about the transportation trust fund.
Commissioner Karen Seel said they had talked about the trust fund for “years and years” and now with the concern of the coming of electric cars, it has to be addressed.
“But people care about basic infrastructure,” she said. “They wants roads paved and to not have cracks in the sidewalks. They want a safe way to travel around this county. … We have parts of this county that look like third world countries.”
She said tourists would help pay for the trust fund when they rent a room as hoteliers figure in the cost of taxes in their room rates.
“I’m comfortable as is,” Seel said of the budgets and millage rates. “It is protecting the future.”
Commissioner Janet Long agreed, saying she was proud of the work done, including sitting through hours of presentations and hours of input.
“Everyone’s fingerprints are on this budget,” she said.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.