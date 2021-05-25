AAA forecasts abundance of Memorial Day travelers

Unlike last year, people planning to take a trip for the Memorial Day holiday can expect busy roadways and airports as more than 37 million are expected to travel at least 50 miles from May 27-31.
AAA is predicting a “significant rebound” in travelers this year — a 60% increase compared to last year when only 23 million took a trip. It was the lowest number since AAA began making forecasts in 2000.
“A year’s worth of pent-up demand is being unleashed this summer, as Americans anticipate the kick off to the season,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “For many people, this will be their first summer vacation in two years.”
AAA says more than 2 million Floridians will travel for the holiday, a 62% increase over 2020 when only 1.3 million took a trip.
Most will travel by automobile, 1.9 million, with another 130,132 planning to fly and 7,645 using another means of transportation, including bus and train.
More than nine in 10 will travel by automobile nationwide despite gas prices that are expected to be at least $1 a gallon more than in 2020.
“Many Americans are so eager to travel, we don’t expect higher gas prices to interfere with their plans,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We typically find when pump prices increase, travelers look for more free activities or eat out less while on vacation, but still take their planned trips.”
The Colonial Pipeline, which delivers 45% of fuel to the East Coast, is back online after an outage due to a cyberattack. AAA said the outage could contribute to regional supply outages and price increases across some parts of the U.S.
However, the outage isn’t causing the same problems in Florida where the only major market supplied by Colonial was Tallahassee. AAA says the state’s filling stations are recovering from a surge in demand and, as of May 17 the demand had dropped and was lower than normal.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded nationwide was $3 on May 22, which was up 11 cents from April 22 and $1.06 from the same date last year, according to information at gasprices.aaa.com.
Floridians were paying an average of $2.87, 87 cents more than last month and $1 more than the same date in 2020.
In the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area, gas stations were charging an average of $2.82, 7-cents more than last month and 95-cents more than last year.
Nationwide, air travel is expected to experience a “huge increase” of 52%, according to AAA. Still air travelers will be fewer than 2019 by about 23% or 750,000.
Travelers are reminded to check for any COVID-19 restrictions along their route or the final destination. Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has loosened the guidance for wearing face masks, some locations may still require them.
Face masks are still required on public transportation, such as in airports, on planes, buses and trains.
CDC says that fully vaccinated people can travel with a low risk to themselves, if they take precautions. However, those who are not vaccinated are advised to continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hand and get tested before and after your trip.
Haas pointed out that travelers may notice some things that are different this year due to the lingering effects of the pandemic.
“Many theme parks and hotels are running at reduced capacity, and some services are not currently available,” she said. “That’s why we encourage travelers to plan ahead.”
