A Seminole woman was charged with DUI-manslaughter after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Park Boulevard on Dec. 16.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the intersection of Park Boulevard and Starkey Road about 12:49 a.m. According to investigators, Francine Mashtare, 54, was driving west on Park approaching Starkey in a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro. A pedestrian, Thomas Rothwell, 70, was crossing Park northbound in the area of a designated crosswalk.
Mashtare’s vehicle struck Rothwell and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies said Mashtare showed signs of impairment and was arrested. She was being held at the Pinellas County Jail on one count of DUI-manslaughter.