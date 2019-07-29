Circle of Heroes Grand Opening set for Aug. 5

CLEARWATER — A ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for the nation’s first-of-its-kind underwater memorial honoring veterans is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 5.
The event, which will take place on the water, will include a first dive by several local veterans. After the ceremony, Circle of Heroes will officially be opening to the public.
The boat will depart at 9 a.m. from Queen Fleet Deep Sea Fishing, 25 Causeway Blvd., Slip #52, and return at 11 a.m. The ribbon cutting is set for 9:30 a.m. The first dive is scheduled at 10 a.m.
To attend, RSPV to John David White at jd@VetMemorial.org.
Located roughly 10-miles off the shore of Pinellas County at a depth of 40-feet, Circle of Heroes is currently made up of twelve life-size concrete statues representing the men and women serving in the United States Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines and Navy.
An additional 12 statues will be installed in 2020 to complete the 100-foot Circle of Heroes.
“The Circle of Heroes Memorial pays tribute to our nation’s veterans, while reminding us of the sacrifices made to protect our freedoms. Visitors near and far will come to see this iconic dive site, boosting tourism to support our local businesses and promoting the St. Pete/Clearwater region as a top vacation destination,” said former Congressman David Jolly.
The underwater memorial will also serve as a therapeutic dive site for disabled veterans suffering from PTSD, depression and trauma. Additionally, the statues will become an artificial reef to help sustain marine life in the gulf waters.
Until the ribbon cutting, the public and media are asked to stay away from the site for safety reasons as work continues.
For more information on Circle of Heroes, visit www.VetMemorial.org.