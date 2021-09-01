Emergency eviction help still available in Pinellas
With the federal eviction moratorium ending, Pinellas County reminds tenants and landlords that free legal help and rental assistance is still available.
Tenants with overdue rent are advised to seek legal mediation as soon as possible, rather than waiting until getting an eviction notice. Free legal assistance is available through these programs:
• Gulfcoast Legal Services Housing Stability Assistance: https://gulfcoastlegal.org/housing-stability-assistance or call 727-821-0726
• Community Law Program (Pinellas Eviction Diversion Program: https://lawprogram.org/pinellas-eviction-diversion-program/ or call 727-582-7475 (Landlords/Tenants)
• Bay Area Legal Services: https://bals.org/help/landlord-tenant-eviction or call 800-625-2257
Renters who have lost a job or significant income since the start of the pandemic may also be eligible for help paying overdue rent through the Pinellas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Details about rental assistance and all of the above programs as well as how to apply are available at pinellas.gov/erap.
Vacancy announced on Parks and Conservation Resources Advisory Board
Applications are being accepted to fill one vacancy on the Parks and Conservation Resources Advisory Board, requiring professional experience in environmental science and/or policy. The term of office shall be the remainder of the current term, ending July 31, 2022. This is a volunteer position and members receive no compensation.
Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The application can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards.
The Advisory Board acts in an advisory capacity to the board of county commissioners, county administrator, and Parks and Conservation Resources Department. Duties of the advisory board include but are not limited to reviewing park plans, operations and procedures; participating in public education and ceremonial activities; and formulating proposals for park improvements.
This board meets at least quarterly unless there is no business to conduct that quarter. To read more about the Advisory Board, visit
www.pinellascounty.org/boards/Parks_Conservation_Resources_Board.htm.
Note: All materials submitted to Pinellas County government are subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.