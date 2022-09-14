CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners passed a series of resolutions approving tentative millage rates and budgets for Fiscal Year 2023 during the first of two public hearings on Sept. 8.
The second and final budget hearing is Sept. 22, 6 p.m., at 333 Chestnut St., Clearwater.
Commissioners gave unanimous approval to County Administrator Barry Burton’s recommendation to levy a general fund millage rate of 4.7398 mills, down from the current rate of 5.1302 mills. The proposed rate includes 4.4381 mills to pay for countywide functions, the 0.1279 mills first dedicated in fiscal year 2022 to the Transportation Trust Fund, as well as another 0.1738 mills set aside for improving roads and bridges and other infrastructure needs.
If commissioners approve the millage rate during the Sept. 22 public hearing, FY 2023 would become the first consecutive year the county has reduced the property tax rate since the Great Recession and the second time in 35 years the millage rate has been reduced for two consecutive years.
One mill is equal to $1 in property tax levied per $1,000 of a property's assessed value. With the roll-back, the owner of a homesteaded property with a taxable value of $300,000 would save just over $117 a year on their countywide tax bill, Burton said.
Commissioners approved tentative millage rates Sept. 8 for 13 agencies/districts that would be reduced from the current year, eight that are staying the same and one that is increasing.
Rates that are being reduced:
• General fund: 5.1302 mills. Burton recommends 4.7398 mills. The current rate is 4.9136 mills.
• Emergency medical services to be reduced from 0.9158 mills to 0.8775 mills.
• Belleair Bluffs fire to be reduced from 1.4600 mills to 1.3900 mills.
• Clearwater fire to be reduced from 2.6163 mills to 2.3187 mills.
• Gandy fire to be reduced from 1.0679 mills to 0.9972 mills.
• Highpoint fire to be reduced from 2.677 mills to 2.4000 mills.
• Largo fire to be reduced from 2.9132 mills to 2.5789 mills.
• Pinellas Park fire to be reduced from 3.1976 mills to 2.9440 mills.
• Safety Harbor fire to be reduced from 2.0000 mills to 1.8096 mills.
• Seminole fire to be reduced from 1.7287 mills to 1.6300 mills.
• Tarpon Springs fire to be reduced from 2.3745 mills to 2.3000 mills.
• Tierra Verde fire to be reduced by 1.9118 mills to 1.8550 mills.
Rates that stayed the same:
• Health department at 0.0790 mills.
• Municipal Services Tax District at 2.0857 mills.
• Library Services District at 0.5000 mills.
• Palm Harbor Community Services District at 0.5000 mills.
• Feather Sound District at 0.7000 mills.
• East Lake Library Service District at 0.2500 mills.
• East Lake Recreation District 0.2500 mills.
• South Pasadena fire at 0.2900 mills.
Rate being increased:
• Pinellas Planning Council to be increased from 0.0150 mills to 0.0235 mills.
The increase for the Pinellas Planning Council was the only one that commissioners were unable to pass on a unanimous vote. Commissioner Kathleen Peters was unable to support the increase without a better explanation as to why a rate hike was needed.
Peters wasn’t satisfied with Executive Director Whit Blanton’s explanation about how the agency now needed an infusion of cash to pay for operating expenses and special projects after it had rolled back its millage rate in former years to spend down its reserve balance.
Blanton then offered to levy a lesser reduction with a rate of 0.212 mills, which Peters also refused to support. In the end, Commissioner Pat Gerard proposed a compromise rate of 0.210 mills, which passed 5-2. Blanton said the rate would be enough to pay his employees’ salaries and carefully planned projects. He added that PPC might not be able to fund as many projects as it had in the past.
Commissioner Dave Eggers again brought up his desire to use reserves to fund one-time expenditures in the FY 23 budget in lieu of imposing any tax increases.
The county’s current reserve policy is a 15% threshold, which according to Chris Rose, director of the Office of Management and Budget, is equal to two months of operating expenses. Rose said 1% of the reserves are equivalent to $1.6 million.
The county reserves totaled $105.9 million in FY 2020, $165.7 million in FY 2021 and $159.3 million in FY 2022. If the tentative millage rates and budgets are passed as recommended for FY 2023, reserves would total $156.2 million, which would be $45 million above the 15% and $30 million above 17%.
Eggers believes the economy is strong enough that the county should be able to use its reserves to pay for expenses for at least one year.
Commissioner Janet Long disagreed. She pointed out that the purpose of the reserves is to pay for operating expenses and other needs that might be needed in the case of an unexpected emergency, such as a hurricane. Burton and most other commissioners agreed with Long.
Rose said staff from OMB had reviewed the list of one-time expenditures proposed to be paid for using the millage rate increase against the amount in reserves that would be available to pay for those costs and determined that reserves were insufficient.
They also were unable to find enough to fund the recurring expense of $18.3M for maintenance of roads, bridges, and transportation infrastructure.
One-time expenses identified in the general fund budget that are supported by the use of current reserves include: the behavioral health Coordinated Access Model ($1.3M), the one-time salary increases ($1.7M), Oracle ERP Modernization ($2.0M), and smaller one-time purchases throughout the budget that offset short-term hyperinflation.
Before the vote, Burton also pointed out changes to the fee schedule for Utilities, including the addition of a water impact fee and a sewer connection fee for the weekend and holidays.
For more information on the FY 2023 budget, visit https://www.pinellascounty.org/budget/default.htm. The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.