CLEARWATER — The Duke Energy Trail in Clearwater will be closed from south of Druid Road to south of Enterprise Road between Wednesday, Oct. 2, and Friday, Oct. 4, while Duke Energy completes a project within the trail easement designed to protect birds.
The utility will be using a low-flying helicopter to install 167 aviary diverters on the fiber optic cable above the transmission lines.
The trail is already closed between Sunset Point Road and south of Enterprise Road because crews are installing new concrete monopoles and cable. That section of the trail is not expected to reopen until early December.
Residents, motorists and pedestrians can expect to see a helicopter working within the three-mile section between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. The helicopter will be flying at about 60 feet above the ground, and a person standing on the skid will install each diverter.
The yellow spiral devices make the fiber optic cable more visible to birds, decreasing the number that crash into them.
Duke Energy has notified nearby residents and businesses, including Spectrum Field, of the planned activity. No roads will be closed, but some barricades will be erected around the work zone.
For questions about the project, call Duke Energy at 877-840-0101 or email FLTransmissionEnhancements@duke-energy.com.